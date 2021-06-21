Headline News

Road freight revenues set to grow by 4.3%

Monday, June 21, 2021 - 07:38
No Comments
534 Views
Fleet Management, Freight, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Supply Chain, Third-Party Logistics (3PL), Top News, Transport

Global road freight revenues are expected to grow by an average of 4.3% annually from 2020 to 2025, according to new research by Shell and business consulting firm, Frost and Sullivan.

Road freightThe whitepaper, ‘Navigating roadblocks in the long-haul road freight industry’, sheds light on the status of the commercial road freight industry, as the world responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The whitepaper examines developments within the industry, from how digitalisation is advancing fleet management solutions, to the role sustainable practices and decarbonisation strategies will play in futureproofing operations.

Shell said the research offers valuable insights to fleet professionals, helping them to better position themselves for the future.

Patrick Carré, vice president of commercial road transport at Shell, said: “Achieving an interconnected and more sustainable future requires collaboration with customers, partners and stakeholders.

“At Shell Fleet Solutions, we are committed to helping customers navigate shifts in the industry, by providing digital fleet management tools like Shell Telematics, streamlining tolling payments in Europe and increasing access to low emissions fuels, like LNG, BioLNG, hydrogen fuel cell and battery electric vehicles.

“These offers are designed to help fleets optimise their total cost of ownership (TCO) and improve security and convenience across operations with on the road services, while advancing sustainability goals.”

Shell and Mercedes-Benz Trucks have trialled the first digital in-truck payment system in the manufacturer’s Actros model for fuelling at selected Shell stations in Germany.

In the whitepaper, Frost and Sullivan identifies challenges faced by the road freight industry, including skilled-driver shortage, cost management, sustainability (decarbonisation), security and regulatory environment.

The road freight industry is seeing greater adoption of digitalisation, alternative fuels and supporting technologies, according to Frost and Sullivan.

The research indicates the shift towards digitalisation and acceleration of industry decarbonisation will play a pivotal role in reaching sustainability goals, while increasing efficiency and helping fleets to remain profitable.

Read the ‘Navigating roadblocks in the long-haul road freight industry’ whitepaper on the Shell website.

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

road safety

UK has second worst road safety progress in E...

Jun 21, 2021No Comments

The UK came 31st out of 32 European countries in terms of progress in reducing road deaths over the past 10 years, new statistics have revealed. According

electric vehicle

Highways England funds elec...

Businesses are being given the opportunity to operate an

Jun 21, 2021
GO-HI

Enterprise partners with ne...

Enterprise has been selected as the car rental partner

Jun 21, 2021
SOS

New SOS app launched for lo...

A new app has been launched to turn smartphones

Jun 21, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021119,508 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201934,206 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201827,366 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201825,446 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201923,838 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing