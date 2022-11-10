VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Reynolds gets greener with Hultsteins

Thursday, November 10, 2022 - 07:57
No Comments
1,218 Views
Fleet Management, General News, Logistics, Manufacturer News, News, Refrigeration Units, Secondary News

The UK’s only remaining family-run national greengrocer is primed to cut emissions and boost fuel economy courtesy of Hultsteins.

National food service provider Reynolds – which began as a greengrocer in Hackney in 1945 and remains under family ownership – has taken delivery of five Mercedes-Benz Actros tractor units fitted with Hultsteins Ecogen 2 refrigeration systems.

The company operates a fleet of 220 vehicles, comprising 30 vans and 190 HGVs, along with 21 trailers, all of which are refrigerated. It runs a hub and spoke operation from its headquarters and national distribution centre in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, delivering to eight depots throughout the country, followed by last-mile deliveries.

As part of its efforts to improve sustainability – which have so far included investing in electric vehicles and a zero-carbon farm – the firm is cutting the emissions of its transport refrigeration units (TRUs) and slashing diesel costs with the Ecogen 2 systems.

“I was familiar with Hultsteins and I liked the other products, such as the Slimline hydraulic refrigeration system,” says Steve White, Reynolds’ Head of National Fleet, “when I was looking at bodybuilding spec for new vehicles, I spoke to them again and had a look at the Ecogen units.”

The Ecogen 2 system can be retrofitted to any tractor unit with an engine power take-off and converts existing diesel TRUs to run on electricity. It generates 400 volts and connects to the fridge motor via a five-pin plug. As well as adapting TRUs to emissions-free power, the Ecogen system represents a highly cost-effective method for operators to adopt cleaner refrigeration systems, because there is no requirement to replace existing trailers or TRUs.

“We’ve got 17 frontline trunking HGVs, so we decided that, on renewal, we would fit the Ecogen system to five Mercedes-Benz Actros tractor units, which are on contract hire from NRG Riverside,” adds Steve, “obviously, there was the removal of the red diesel subsidy on 1 April this year, so that was a big incentive for us from a fuel-saving perspective, but we also have a series of sustainability projects and a plan to reduce our overall carbon footprint, so I felt it was a good product to trial.”

The tractor units have entered service with Reynolds and Steve conservatively estimates that each Ecogen 2 unit will save at least £5,000 per year in diesel costs and more than 1,900kg of CO2 per annum.

“The gameplan is to convert the entire HGV fleet to Ecogen 2 units because, from an emissions point of view, it’s the way forward – and we can reduce our fuel bill,” he adds, “if you look at the payback, it’ll take about two to three years to cover the cost of the units, and there are additional benefits, such as shouting about the fact that we’re a sustainable company adopting clean, technologically advanced equipment.”

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Tradespeople warned to avoid part-worn tyres

Nov 10, 2022No Comments

ATS Euromaster is warning tradespeople and the self-employed to avoid the cheaper replacement cost of part-worn tyres for their trade vans and vehicles. The retailing of part-worn

Road freight prices ease, b...

For the first time since February 2022, the price-per-mile

Nov 10, 2022

Winter is coming – safe d...

Winter brings all kinds of hazards for the commercial

Nov 10, 2022

Freight 24 targets future g...

A fast-growing logistics group is rolling out Mandata GoPlus

Nov 09, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Acklea introduces UK’s first...

    Traffic management vehicle specialist Acklea

    Nov 01, 20226,480 Views

    Alert Vest – connected tinyM...

    When former Scania intrapreneur Jonas

    Nov 02, 20225,592 Views

    Wrightbus secures £26 million...

    UK Export Finance (UKEF) is

    Nov 02, 20224,272 Views

    Fleet owners should expect inc...

    Today (Monday 31st October 2022),

    Nov 04, 20224,062 Views

    TP Niven puts total trust in M...

    Transport and storage specialist TP

    Nov 03, 20223,930 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202185,044 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 202278,594 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202165,844 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202262,688 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202239,444 Views
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing