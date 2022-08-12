Panther Logistics extends service into Northern Ireland

Leading two-person white glove delivery specialists Panther Logistics has furthered its service offering into Northern Ireland where it will be providing its full range of home delivery services.
Panther has extended its range of services on offer in order to provide customers greater flexibility and choice following online spending in the UK continuing to remain high.
Customers will now benefit from Panther’s end-to-end live tracking and communication channels, removal of all packing, room of choice delivery as well as Monday to Friday delivery across all BT postcodes. Saturday deliveries will also be made available to customers residing in the City of Belfast.
Panther is offering a 3-day delivery service and will include the customers declaration form in each delivery.
Currently carrying out 200 deliveries every day, the expansion into Northern Ireland once again demonstrates the company’s drive to supplement growth and continue on their upward trajectory.
Gary McKelvey, Managing Director at Panther Logistics commented: “Expanding our range of services into Northern Ireland will ensure that Panther customers, and their own customer-base, will now be able to benefit from a professional and flexible two-person delivery offering.
“With the e-commerce sector remaining ever-buoyant, we have taken the strategic decision to expand our service offering into Northern Ireland to cater to this continued demand – and support both new and prospective customers in scaling their delivering offering.
“This move is yet another example of Panther’s desire to grow and we are delighted to extend our market-leading two-person service to new customers in Northern Ireland.”