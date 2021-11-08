VodaFone
Containers stuck at Felixstowe

IRU back crisis call on global supply chain disruptions

Member associations of the International Road Transport Union (IRU), the world road transport organisation, have voted for an emergency call to governments on dealing with current global supply chain disruptions.

The IRU’s Goods Transport Council, representing over three million logistics operators globally, unanimously backed the call on governments to accelerate digital trade tools, stop misguided Covid restrictions, act to alleviate driver shortages and level out soaring fuel prices.

Asli Çalik, President of IRU’s Goods Transport Council, said, “Supply chain disruptions are causing major issues every day in my region, at the crossroads of Eurasian and global trade, as in most other countries. Logistics companies are doing their best, but governments also need to act now to keep goods moving.”

The resolution calls on governments to act in four areas:

  1. Alleviate congested ports and restore trade flows by accelerating the uptake of existing digital trade facilitation tools, including for the UN CMR and TIR conventions
  2. Unblock truck movements by abandoning unnecessary and often politically motivated Covid border controls and driving restrictions, restoring freedom of movement for transport workers
  3. Ease truck driver shortages by lowering the qualification age for professional drivers to 18, speed up driver visa processes, and encourage training places with a particular focus on attracting more women into the profession
  4. Freeze or adjust fuel taxes and charges to level out soaring fuel prices

IRU Secretary General Umberto de Pretto said, “With the end of year holidays approaching quickly, consumers are already starting to pay the price for this supply chain mess. We need governments to act now to avoid delays and shortages of products through to the end of the year and into 2022.”

