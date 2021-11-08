VodaFone
AX launches Motor Assist to support incident management

Monday, November 8, 2021 - 09:08
Mobility and incident management specialist, AX, has launched a new, technology-driven end-to-end incident management service for fleet and leasing companies and their customers: AX Motor Assist.

Building on more than two decades of experience managing non-fault accidents on behalf of fleet and leasing companies and franchised dealer groups, AX Motor Assist will offer a 360 suite of incident support services to its partners from windscreen repairs to efficient vehicle repair solutions and handling write-offs.

Underpinning its ‘multi-customer’ approach, its new automated platform improves the customer journey and boosts efficiency, benefitting the driver, corporate customer and fleet and leasing partners. Easily tailored in line with a partner’s business priorities, the technology delivers a step-by-step customer journey that simplifies the handling of complex incidents for all stakeholders.

Two people discussing an issue with a carFurther reducing risk and fleet downtime, AX Motor Assist also offers value-added services and products that will help protect fleets, including DVLA licence checks, web-based driver risk assessments, in-vehicle driver safety training, fleet safety audits, and management workshops.

AX has a long history in mobility services, a proven ability to provide the highest quality of customer care and is the first provider to guarantee EV for EV in the case of a non-fault accident; this is especially important as fleets transition to ambitious net carbon commitments.

As an ‘own label’ incident management service, AX Motor Assist has been designed for automotive businesses looking to intelligently mitigate costs, reduce downtime, improve customer satisfaction, and grow revenue with a controlled, high-quality claims process.

Mark Young, AX’s Fleet & Leasing Account Director, said: “With the launch of AX Motor Assist, we can offer fleet and leasing companies a complete outsourced incident management and mobility services solution. The aim is to minimise vehicle and driver disruption following an incident and provide a class -leading repair and mobility solution whilst ensuring costs are effectively managed and controlled.”

 

