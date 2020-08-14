Headline News

Asda launches the first fleet of sustainable delivery vans

Friday, August 14, 2020 - 10:20
Fleet Management, General News, Home Deliveries, Manufacturer News, Mercedes-Benz Vans, News, Newsletter, Supply Chain, Top News

Asda has announced a market first as it launches a new fleet of home delivery vans, which will aim to drive down carbon emissions and reduce the number of miles driven each day.

delivery vansThe new carbon fibre fleet has a 10% improvement in miles per gallon and with an increased capacity inside, the 25 vans can delivery to more customers, drastically reducing miles on the road and cutting carbon emissions.

In addition, Asda’s new vans have been insulated using 5,500 recycled plastic water bottles which has made them 300kgs lighter than the standard model.

Simon Gregg, Asda’s Vice President of Online Grocery Home Shopping said: “I’m really excited to launch this fleet of innovative and sustainable grocery home shopping vans which will make a real difference to cutting our carbon footprint.

“As a business, we are constantly looking at ways we can reduce our carbon emissions, not just because we know that sustainability is important to our customers and colleagues, but because all of us have a responsibility, and it’s just the right thing to do, making improvements wherever we can.

The vans will be on roads across the country, focussing on areas where drivers have increased mileage to reach customers in remote areas such as parts of the East Coast.

This latest move is part of Asda’s commitment to making carbon reduction a priority across the business as it looks to tackle climate change. The retailer has already reduced its energy usage by 20% in stores and uses the same amount of energy as it did in 2005, despite its estate being 200% bigger.

Asda has made a firm commitment to reduce its scope one and two emissions by 50% by 2025 and is working with suppliers to sharing ideas and solutions to tackle climate change and food waste.

 

