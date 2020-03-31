Headline News

Birmingham-based logistics company provides vital support to NHS

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - 10:35
No Comments
330 Views
Distribution, General News, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Same Day Delivery, Supply Chain, Top News

International Forwarding (IFL), is using its resources and infrastructure to supply the NHS across the UK with essential medical supplies during the Covid-19 pandemic.

International Forwarding

Rob Pike, managing director at IFL

The Coleshill-based firm has been classified by the Government as an ‘essential’ supply chain business and has continued to operate seven days a week. The company’s trucks, trailers, warehouses and 60 highly trained staff are transporting vital NHS supplies to hospitals and medical sites across the country

Rob Pike, managing director at IFL, said: “As an integrated part of the UK transport, logistics and home delivery sector we will work to ensure continuous support for our customers, especially at a time where these services provide a backbone to the Government’s response to the virus.”

Andy Grubb, sales director at IFL added: “These are testing times for us all but we’re proud to play a part in the NHS supply chain. On Friday we sent out five double-decker trucks, which can carry up to 50 pallets each, stacked with medical and pharmaceutical products for urgent transport around the UK. We doubled our warehouse space in the Midlands last year but it has still been all hands to the deck to reorganise our warehouses to free up more space.

“We’ve also implemented our own health and safety procedures with staff working from home or on an office rotation basis to make sure we keep people safe and comply with public health guidelines.”

IFL’s European services also continue to operate within the limitations of border and other restrictions.

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

DriveTech

DriveTech is offering online essential driver...

Mar 31, 2020No Comments

As part of DriveTech’s commitment to road safety and to help during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has made a new online course available free to any business

Streetdrone publishes its a...

StreetDrone, the company who make it faster, easier but

Mar 31, 2020
Company Car Tax

Company Car Tax: New rates,...

The way company car tax is calculated changes from

Mar 31, 2020
ventilators

From making cars to ventila...

The SEAT Leon line at the Martorell plant is

Mar 31, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201417,568 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201416,794 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201816,764 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201916,704 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201915,330 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage