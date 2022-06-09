Headline News

General News

RHA given green light to represent the haulage industry

Thursday, June 9, 2022 - 06:49
No Comments
2,262 Views
General News, News, Newsletter, Price Fixing, Road Haulage Association (RHA), Top News

The Competition Appeal Tribunal (‘Tribunal’) has today (8th June 2022) delivered a landmark judgment entitling the Road Haulage Association to proceed with its collective claim on behalf of hauliers seeking damages from the major European truck manufacturers who were found to have operated a price-fixing cartel between 1997 and 2011.

The claim is the first ever opt-in collective proceedings to have been certified by the Tribunal under the new regime and the RHA’s success is even more notable given that it faced a competing opt-out (alternatively opt-in) application by UK Trucks Claim Limited (“UKTC”) which was dismissed in its entirety. The RHA’s application was also fiercely contested by all of the truck manufacturers.

The RHA issued its application for a collective proceedings order or CPO in July 2018. However, the hearing to determine whether the Tribunal would award the CPO was held only in April 2021 following a stay of proceedings until the Supreme Court had delivered judgment providing guidance on the collective proceedings regime in another collective claim.

Based on the Tribunal’s judgment, the RHA’s action will cover the following claims by businesses of any size engaged in road haulage operations (on a hire and reward or own-account basis) in respect of trucks of 6 tonnes and over registered in the UK:

  • Claims for new trucks purchased or leased between 17 January 1997 and 31 January 2014 – both short and long-term leases are included;
  • Claims for used (pre-owned) trucks purchased or leased between 17 January 1997 and 31 January 2015; and
  • Claims for increased costs due to the truck manufacturers’ coordinated delay in introducing new Euro emissions technologies during the cartel period and to 31 January 2014.

The judgment is undoubtedly an overwhelming success for the RHA and members of the class. The Tribunal nevertheless imposed some limits on the scope of the RHA’s collective proceedings owing to concerns over the complexity and/or proportionality of including certain elements proposed by the RHA. In particular, elements excluded by the Tribunal include:

  • Trucks purchased or leased outside the UK (foreign trucks);
  • Operators providing road haulage services exclusively on a cost-plus/open book basis where the cost of the trucks has been paid for in full by the recipient of the road haulage services; and
  • Claimants who have brought individual actions (unless they discontinue those claims and opt into RHA’s claim).

The RHA claim, which over 18,000 operators have already joined or are planning to join, is currently valued at over £2 billion. Once the terms of the collective proceedings order have been confirmed by the Tribunal, there will be an opportunity for more truck operators to join the claim (including those who have already started individual actions) and the Tribunal agreed with RHA’s assessment that many more firms would likely do so.

Commenting, Richard Smith, Managing Director of the RHA said: “The RHA is delighted that the Tribunal has approved its application to represent the UK haulage industry in recovering damages on behalf of operators impacted by the truck cartel. There has been a significant amount of work and effort since launching the claim four years ago and this judgment represents a huge endorsement of the RHA’s determination to stand up and fight not only for its members but the industry as a whole. It is my understanding that our claimant group is the largest of its type in Europe and I would encourage anyone who has not yet signed up to do so.”

Representing the RHA, Steven Meyerhoff, Director at Backhouse Jones said:  “This judgment, in which the RHA has succeeded on almost every single point (despite the truck manufacturers’ attempts to derail the action) demonstrates that the Competition Appeal Tribunal’s opt-in regime is very much suited for well thought-out applications on behalf of large and small businesses seeking redress for anti-competitive behaviour. The RHA has ticked all of the boxes and we look forward to progressing the claim as quickly as possible in order to obtain redress for those operators who are part of the claim.”

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Toyota hydrogen fueled car

Nuclear Enabled Hydrogen must join race to ne...

Jun 10, 2022No Comments

Nuclear Enabled Hydrogen (NEH) must be embraced if the country is to achieve its net zero ambitions, according to the UK Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association (HFCA).

Volco FH16 750

Volvo Trucks launches new f...

Volvo Trucks is introducing a range of new features

Jun 10, 2022
Using two hands to roll a cigarette

Dangerous drivers are caugh...

Two drivers who were literally driving ‘hands free’ had

Jun 10, 2022
Fuel pump

Filling the average car wit...

The BBC has reported today (9th June 2022) that

Jun 09, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Volvo FE Electric

    The UK’s first electric tipp...

    Family-owned Fox Group is championing

    Jun 08, 20224,368 Views

    How the 3G sunset will impact ...

    Disparity between technological innovation and

    Jun 09, 20224,122 Views
    Charging Station

    EV summer driving: tips and tr...

    The weather is warming up,

    Jun 06, 20224,032 Views
    Lorry Park on M6 Motorway

    Industry hits back over threat...

    The logistics sector has slammed

    Jun 06, 20223,900 Views
    HGV accidents

    Three tips to avoid the most c...

    Driving a heavy goods vehicle

    Jun 07, 20223,732 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021244,632 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202168,868 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202143,056 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202235,850 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202131,326 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing