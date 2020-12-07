Headline News

Police step up drink and drug drive enforcement

Monday, December 7, 2020 - 08:20
No Comments
1,404 Views
Drink Driving, Drug Driving, General News, News, Newsletter, Police, Road Safety, Top News

Police chiefs have warned that anyone getting behind the wheel ‘after a festive drink or two’ faces the prospect of ending up behind bars this Christmas.

drink and drug drivers

Throughout December, police forces will target drink and drug drivers as part of an annual Christmas operation led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC).

During last year’s campaign, which took place over a two-week period, more than 30,000 breath tests were taken – of which over 3,231 motorists failed or refused to provide a sample. In addition, 1,175 drivers failed a roadside drug test.

This year’s operation got underway on 1 December, and will see officers set up stop sites across the country to detect offenders.

It comes as research published by Drinkaware shows that some people have significantly increased their alcohol consumption at home during the lockdown.

drink and drug drivers

Commander Kyle Gordon, NPCC lead for roads operations, said: “I understand that this year has been incredibly difficult for everyone, and we all want to enjoy the festive season with loved ones; possibly even more this year than in others.

“It is certainly not our intention to stop anyone from celebrating during the Christmas period, but it remains a reality that drink or drug driving can, and does, kill.

“Tragically, the Christmas period is the time of the year when motorists seem to accept the risk of drinking and driving on our roads.

“Disappointingly, it is also the time of year when family and friends seem to tolerate their loved ones taking this risk, when they wouldn’t dream of condoning this type of behaviour at other times of the year.

“Drivers must be aware of the risks of getting behind the wheel, not just on an evening when they have been drinking, but also the morning after. Sleeping it off or having a large cup of coffee won’t clear the body of alcohol or dull its effects.

“The only thing that can sober you up is time, and it’s safest not to drink at all if you are driving early the next day.”

Tags
,

Related Article

Brexit

Top logistics head to be prepared for end to ...

Dec 08, 2020No Comments

Although trade talks are still going on, the prospect of a No-Deal Brexit is looking increasingly likely. This will have a massive and pretty much immediate effect

green number plates

First green number plates f...

New green number plates are rolled out from today

Dec 08, 2020
customer contact

Customer contact rise as lo...

According to new research, more than a third of

Dec 08, 2020
BVRLA

BVLRA: Reasons to be EV che...

The BVRLA has updated its Plug-in Pledge* forecast to

Dec 08, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views
    COVID-19

    UK truck drivers rise to the C...

    With measures to counter the

    Apr 03, 202017,412 Views

    Dash Cams and the law: What yo...

    If you have a Dash

    Jan 23, 201916,872 Views

    Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV awar...

    The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV has

    Jan 28, 201916,242 Views

    Van sales driven by online sho...

    Online shopping and van-driving businesses

    Apr 30, 201916,170 Views

    Ocado Launches £3m Investment...

    Today, online supermarket Ocado opened

    Jan 08, 201915,846 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing