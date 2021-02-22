Industry calls on Chancellor not to raise fuel duty

The haulage industry is stepping up the pressure on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to freeze or cut fuel duty. He is rumoured to be considering a fuel duty raise of up to 5p per litre.
The Road Haulage Association is just one organisation that is calling on the government not to introduce a fuel duty price hike in the Budget on 3 March.
RHA chief executive Richard Burnett said: ““For an industry that has to make every single penny count, the effect of a duty increase of just 1p per litre will be devastating and will mean the end of the road for many operators.”
Howard Cox of FairFuelUK said: “Rishi is risking political suicide by breaking Boris’s promise to the nation that duty would not be hiked.
“The way forward out of this economic quagmire is to incentivise not punish the very people who are at the heart of any commercial recovery. Any rise in fuel duty would generate extraordinarily little revenue, but most certainly would risk jobs, hike inflation, and stagnate business investment with the poorest catastrophically hit hardest.
“This anti-driver Government sees the world’s highest taxed drivers as the easy target! We will be fighting for UK’s 37m drivers every step of the way to get fuel duty reduced, and at worst, remain frozen, so more money is put back into consumers’ pockets, small businesses, and the vital haulage industry.”