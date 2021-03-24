Can I see your driving licence please?

Is that a question you ask at interview? They might be a good fit for the team and have the right qualifications, but are there any hidden issues with their driving licence?
According to Licence Link, employers often overlook driver licence checking during interview stage which can result in extra costs, driver downtime and even breaking the law.
Fleet and HR Managers should be taking precautions when hiring to save time and money in the long-term, by incorporating licence checks before offering a job. Candidates may hold back information if not asked to take a licence check, and if an employee commits a driving offence whilst holding a critical level of points, this can have serious consequences for a business.
Refer to your insurance policy!
It’s often outlined that drivers mustn’t exceed a certain level of points, meaning a business could face legal consequences – in addition to invalidating their policy. It is also critical to ensure candidates have the right licence for the role. Candidates claiming to have driven a Category C vehicle could have mistaken it for a C1 – a vital error, capable of invalidating insurance.
Melvin Jeffers, Sales and Customer Relations leader at Licence Link said: “It’s your duty as a business to ensure all drivers have a valid licence, right for the job. Regardless of the CV or candidate, checking their licence beforehand safeguards your business. Why risk the consequences when each check costs less than a coffee?”
Licence Link helps businesses stay on top of compliance, with results returned in real-time, making it a quick and easy process:
Licence checking should be part of the hiring process, ideally followed by regular maintenance checks. You wouldn’t buy a dangerous car so why hire someone who puts your business at risk? It’s a small price to pay!
Author: Chris Wright
Source: Business Motoring