Aeris, an IoT technology leader, today announced a checklist for fleet operators highlighting the importance of cellular connectivity in obtaining the most reliable telematics/dashcam solution to ensure DVS compliance. With fleet managers now facing a deadline of compliance, many are now looking eagerly at telematics and on-board camera providers to equip their vehicles with the technology to ensure that their fleets are protected and meet the necessary DVS accreditation.
Recent data from Transport for London (TFL) shows that there remain more than 100,000 heavy goods vehicles on London’s roads whose operators have not yet applied for a Direct Vision Standard (DVS) permit.
Companies building commercial vehicle camera systems have an important opportunity to not only win business but to develop trust and brand recognition by delivering solutions that work. While some see dash cams as a commodity, the reality is that there are significant differences between solutions – from the quality and price of the camera itself to the reliability and reach of the service it provides. Choosing the cheapest will likely result in unexpected costs for fleet managers down the road, when the solution doesn’t scale up or deliver the data required to maintain compliance.
Fleet providers need to ensure that their telematics service provider has access to reliable, low-cost cellular connectivity to ensure cameras are always connected and able to transmit video footage to the cloud. Like camera solutions, not all cellular offerings are created equal. Before you speak to a cellular supplier, consult the checklist below to make sure that they can meet all of the requirements for on board camera solutions.
Dr Mohsen Mohseninia, VP, Market Development, Europe, Aeris comments: “Fleet operators, on the most part view all cameras as the same and then find to their cost, that they have to reinvest when the solution doesn’t scale up, deliver the data required or loses connectivity. When incidents do occur, immediate upload of relevant video footage is an invaluable resource for emergency response, timely first notice of loss, clear fault resolution, however, ensuring robust connectivity to deliver all data and images from roadside incidents will be crucial.”
The Aeris connectivity checklist
- Consistent, reliable coverage, to ensure operational benefits can be achieved throughout the driver’s journey
- Affordable high throughput, to support bandwidth requirements much higher than normal vehicle telematics without breaking the business case for the solution – in other words, high data rates at low cost.
- Careful device configuration to ensure close coordination with the radio access network, to minimise latency in video upload — essential for time-critical insurance first notification of loss, emergency treatment, law enforcement response, and operational recovery.
- Flexible, easily customisable core and data transport network configuration, to enable video-specific QoS treatment and media segregation in the cloud.
- Redundant & load-balanced data paths between the cellular service provider and the customer’s data centres to provide reliability and reduce delay.
- Secure end-to-end communication with cloud endpoint control (restricting the IP addresses with which on-board cameras and devices can communicate) and minimized additional bandwidth consumption for security overhead.
- Itemised billing where cost incurred per SIM can be accurately reported and, where necessary, charged back to the end user.