Headline News
COVID 19 and Brexit take their toll (February 12, 2021 8:59 am)
Highways England referred to CPS over smart motorway death (February 12, 2021 8:48 am)
Nissan upgrades the NV300 Combi (February 11, 2021 7:47 am)
New Dacia Duster Commercial is ready for business (February 11, 2021 7:36 am)
Vauxhall reveals new Combo-e Life (February 11, 2021 7:24 am)

COVID 19 and Brexit take their toll

Friday, February 12, 2021 - 08:59
No Comments
870 Views
Brexit, Europe, Freight, General News, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Supply Chain, Top News, Transport

COVID 19 and Brexit are taking their toll on the movement of goods between Ireland and the UK, according to FTA Ireland.

COVID 19

Aidan Flynn, general Manager FTA Ireland

The impact of COVID 19 (restricted movement ) coupled with the new regulatory requirements as a result of our new relationship with Britain has resulted in significant reductions in the movement of goods particularly imports into Ireland from Britain since the 1st of January 2021, FTA Ireland says.

The volume of goods coming into Irish ports from the UK is down by approximately 50 per cent FTA Ireland has estimated

“There is a 100 per cent year-on-year increase in the amount of freight trade moving directly between Ireland and continental Europe. This is supported by Rosslare Europort now offering 14 sailings a week between Rosslare and Cherbourg. Between Ireland and France, weekly sailings to Northern France have increased from 12 in January 2020 to 36 this year,” Aidan Flynn, general Manager FTA Ireland commented.

He added: “Britain is still a very important trade partner for Ireland. The Irish Government, the EU Commission and the UK Government must work closer to develop upon the trade agreement that was delivered on the 24th of December and support industry to transition to the new trading reality. In the meantime we know what needs to be done, the paperwork needs to be completed correctly and we need to work together to increase the trade flows between Britain and Ireland,” he concluded

 

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Highways England

Highways England referred to CPS over smart m...

Feb 12, 2021No Comments

Highways England could face manslaughter charges after the death of a 62-year-old grandmother on a stretch of smart motorway. A coroner investigating the death of Nargis Begum

NV300

Nissan upgrades the NV300 C...

Nissan has today unveiled the latest upgrade to its

Feb 11, 2021
Duster

New Dacia Duster Commercial...

The tough Duster’s strong set of capabilities are already

Feb 11, 2021
Combo-e Life

Vauxhall reveals new Combo-...

Vauxhall has released first images of the new Combo-e

Feb 11, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Van Drivers Must Follow HGV Ru...

    Tradespeople who use work vans

    Apr 09, 201921,222 Views
    Stott Farm

    The famous house sandwiched by...

    Every time you drive past

    Dec 20, 201920,352 Views
    company car

    Coronavirus: HMRC publishes ne...

    HMRC has issued guidance to

    May 11, 202019,962 Views

    ULEZ – the case against

    Ahead of the Mayor of

    Apr 05, 201919,380 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201819,098 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing