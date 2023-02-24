VodaFone
Hyliko hydrogen truck to use Toyota fuel cells

Friday, February 24, 2023 - 09:51
Hyliko will use Toyota fuel cells to power its new range of hydrogen fuelled trucks.

The French start-up plans to launch two vehicles, a 26-tonne rigid and a 44-tonne tractor, using the car maker’s powertrain technology.

Hyliko unveiled its first vehicle on February 1, which was designed on a retrofitted Renault Trucks chassis, in which the entire diesel drive unit was replaced by a hydrogen fuel cell system.

Toyota Fuel Cell

Toyota fuel cell

Ovarith Troeung, CEO of Hyliko, said: “Renowned for their reliability and performance levels, Toyota Fuel Cell Modules are key components in the design and construction of our new hydrogen trucks.

“Over and above our desire to develop clean, efficient vehicles for road freight transport, we are pursuing efforts to roll out the key components of our offer which includes leasing and maintenance of hydrogen trucks and supply of hydrogen fuel.

“We are keen on unveiling our new fuel cell truck in the near future to help achieve the decarbonisation goals of road freight transport, which is a key sector of our economy.”

This latest co-operation increases Toyota’s portfolio of partnerships in which it is providing its fuel cell technology to support hydrogen initiatives in diverse areas, including trains, buses, generators and marine.

Toyota Motor Europe’s (TME) Fuel Cell Business is looking to expand into the wider commercial vehicle sector to help accelerate the growth of zero emission hydrogen mobility.

The lower weight of a hydrogen fuel cell system compared to a combustion engine powertrain allows the trucks to carry a heavier payload, while the speed of refuelling means they are not off the road for long, maintaining efficient high usage rates.

Thiebault Paquet, TME vice president R&D2 and head of Fuel Cell Business, added: “Hyliko is a dynamic start-up with a broad vision for hydrogen. It plans to offer all the main components of an eco-cluster: a fuel cell truck, the supply of green hydrogen and a leasing and maintenance scheme.  Having such a holistic and long-term view on the growth of a viable hydrogen ecosystem is necessary for business sustainability and to reassure investors.

“Together with partners like Hyliko, we will continue to stimulate eco-systems around Europe towards a larger hydrogen society, as one of the main building blocks to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040.”

 

