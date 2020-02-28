Headline News

Fleet Management

Andover Trailers

Andover Trailers drawbar combination offers solution for Farol

Friday, February 28, 2020 - 08:31
No Comments
486 Views
Fleet Management, Fleet News, General News, HGV News, News, Newsletter, Top News, Trailer

Agricultural plant specialist Farol has continued its long-standing relationship with Andover Trailers, taking delivery of a new ultra-versatile drawbar combination to help move a variety of plant and machinery across the UK.

Andover Trailers

The bespoke-built Andover plant body, mounted to a new Scania G450B 8×2 chassis, works in tandem with a tri-axle drawbar trailer to provide impressive payload capacity

 

The bespoke-built Andover plant body, mounted to a new Scania G450B 8×2 chassis, works in tandem with a tri-axle drawbar trailer to combine impressive payload capacity with innovative loading options that competitor builds are unable to match.

Matthew Vellacott, Managing Director at Farol, says: “We’ve been specifying Andover bodies and trailers since the ‘90s, which underlines how highly we rate their products. The combination of unbeatable build quality and an innovative approach to design truly sets them apart from the competition and keeps us coming back.”

A new addition to Farol’s 20-strong commercial vehicle and trailer fleet, the drawbar combination joins three other trucks featuring Andover plant bodies, plus two drawbar trailers and one low loader, all currently in operation with Farol or its sister company, Helpful Hirings.

Andover’s innovative approach includes a hydraulic beavertail and the company’s pioneering fold-forward ramps, which combined offer a flat load bed, providing maximum deck space on the truck when coupled or when operating without the trailer. When folded, the ramps also keep wind resistance to a minimum, which in turn helps to reduce fuel consumption.

Because of Andover’s specialist ramp design, the plant body can be through-loaded via the trailer, without having to uncouple the two – a unique feature that helps to dramatically reduce loading and unloading times.

With a payload capacity of up to 18 tonnes, the trailer also features Andover’s fold-forward, knife-edged flip toe ramps, providing a shallow loading angle for low ground clearance machines. Eight additional five-tonne D-ring lashing points have been included to allow for a wider range of loads, alongside extra LED lighting on both the plant body and trailer for added safety.

For maximum versatility, an electric winch and a front mounted 48.5-tonne/m Fassi crane, capable of lifting 2.66-tonnes at 14.6 metres, have been included on the plant body to help with loading and unloading. The drawbar combination will carry a range of John Deere farm machinery and golf and turf equipment, Kramer telehandlers, Yanmar excavators and a host of other cultivation and haymaking machinery to customers across the UK.

“When it comes to working with Andover Trailers, what we really appreciate is the effort the team puts in to both understand our specific requirements and how best to deliver them. They also keep us in the loop from start to finish on the progress of the build, meaning we can accurately plan for the vehicle’s entry into service,” adds Vellacott.

Expected to clock up between 80,000 to 100,000 km per year, the new combination should remain in service for eight to 10 years.

Established as a family business in 1976, and still family-owned today, Farol operates from eight depots across the Midlands down to the South coast. Working in the agricultural, ground care and garden sectors, the company is an official dealer for John Deere.

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

bodyshops

Shortage of skills threatens road safety – ...

Feb 28, 2020No Comments

A recent article in FleetPoint* referenced comments from Graham O’Neill, the CEO of ACIS, on how bodyshops are evolving to meet the growing number of EV vehicles

Middle-lane hoggers

Middle-lane hoggers targete...

“Why are you a middle lane moron?” The question

Feb 28, 2020
New Ford Transit

New Ford Transit parking te...

Parking a van that is more than one metre

Feb 27, 2020

Coronavirus may reduce supp...

While the closure of manufacturing facilities across China due

Feb 27, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Emissions Calculator reveals h...

    Car leasing specialist AMT has created a

    Apr 10, 201925,134 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201821,288 Views

    Tackling and managing the impa...

    Becoming more connected may be

    Sep 27, 201917,934 Views

    Top 10 road rage phrases revea...

    The definition of road rage

    Oct 29, 201817,436 Views

    London is hot spot for tool th...

    IT’S just one of the

    Nov 09, 201816,026 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage