New purpose-designed vacuum tank model from MV Commercial

Wednesday, July 20, 2022 - 07:53
MV Commercial has added to its range of specialist vehicles with the introduction of an 8×4 Stainless Steel Vacuum Tanker complete with wash-down facility.

Mounted on a DAF CF450 chassis, the new unit, which boasts a tipping body with fully opening rear door, makes it ideal for a range of operations, including clearing contaminated water or sludge from interceptors.

The detailed specification includes a 4,200 gallon capacity tank which is split to accommodate 4,000 gallons of debris and 200 gallons of water. The straight cylindrical tank is mounted on a sub frame as per the chassis manufacturer’s recommendations and coupled to an Edbro multi-stage unit.  A Jurop RV520 water cooled vacuum pump, complete with a Jurop silencer pipe for pressure and vacuum manual operation – 520 CFM – is fitted as standard.

The jetting system is based on a Speck NP25/50-210 pump which is designed to deliver 50 litres per minute. An easy-to-use control box is mounted on the nearside for all operations and encompassing the Jurop 100 metre ½ inch hydraulic operated stainless steel hose reel.

MV Commercial’s MD, Steven Cairns, says: “This new 8×4 Vacuum tanker adds another string to our bow as MV continues to grow its high-end specialist product range. We have already seen strong demand for this product, and we are expecting to add more units to our build line-up within the next quarter.”

