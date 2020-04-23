Headline News

Bus News

public transport

Consumers set to abandon public transport as a result of COVID-19

Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 09:06
No Comments
216 Views
Bus News, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

According to the latest consumer research by Auto Trader, the UK’s largest marketplace for new and used cars, nearly half (48%) of UK public transport users said they would be less likely to use it once the current restrictions have been lifted. ‘Transport distancing’ was even more of a concern for younger consumers, with 66% of 18-24-year-olds claiming they’d be less likely to use it.

Public Transport

Auto Trader’s chief operating officer, Catherine Faiers

The research found that more than half (56%) thought that owning a vehicle will be more important in the future. For those living in a city centre, and typically more dependent on public transport, this increased to 64%.  The research, which was conducted between the 14th – 17th April, consisted of three separate surveys targeting different consumer demographics; in total over 3,000 consumers were surveyed.

Of the 1,067 people asked about their current attitudes towards car ownership, nearly three quarters (74%) said that they are more concerned about having personal space following COVID-19, which is now beginning to shift their views on their personal modes of transport. Over half (56%) of UK driving license holders surveyed (1,059) who currently don’t own a vehicle said COVID-19 has made them consider purchasing a car when it’s safe to do so.

Commenting on the findings, Auto Trader’s chief operating officer, Catherine Faiers, said: “Our research highlights just how profound an impact COVID-19 has had on consumer attitudes towards transport. It also confirms that the global pandemic will have far reaching consequences that last after the current restrictions have been lifted.”

Despite audience levels being lower during this lockdown period than normal, approximately down -30% year-on-year, Auto Trader is still seeing healthy interest for cars on its marketplace, with over 750,000 unique visits to its platform every day. This is also reflected in the research which suggests that a quarter (25%) of the consumers surveyed who are researching for their next car (1,051), are currently looking to purchase a vehicle now or as soon as they’re able to make a transaction. Whilst over half (57%) said that although they were still looking to buy, they will delay the actual purchase until later in the year. Only 2% of consumers have decided not to purchase a vehicle as a result of COVID-19.

Given the current economic climate and the uncertainty facing many, confidence in vehicle affordability remains high, with only 16% feeling apprehensive about how they’d fund a vehicle purchase before the end of June 2020.

Faiers continued: “At a time of such uncertainty for the automotive industry, with retailers across the UK facing huge pressure as a result of COVID-19, the research reassuringly points to a market which has been paused but will ‘resume’ again. Not only does previous consumer appetite for a new or used car remain, but once the restrictions have been lifted, we believe the market could see an uptick in demand as we’ve seen in China, and are seeing early signs of in Germany.”

Tags
,

Related Article

Polymetallic nodules

New study reveals the true costs of sourcing ...

Apr 23, 2020No Comments

A coalition of leading researchers and scientists have released the findings of a year-long study into the impacts of sourcing metals to produce battery cathodes and wiring

Renault Trucks

VKVP haulage adds 33 used R...

Supply chain services provider, VKVP Haulage Ltd, has added

Apr 23, 2020
Energy Superhub Oxford

Oxford kickstarts EV revolu...

Oxford City Council has taken delivery of its first

Apr 23, 2020
Frenni Transport

Frenni Transport raises mor...

Frenni Transport has launched a campaign making high-quality protective

Apr 22, 2020

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
Telegence
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    New app helps motorists avoid ...

    AutoAlert in action AutoAlert announces

    Oct 07, 201419,164 Views

    Euro Car Parts back UK product...

    100% UK-made brakes for leading

    Jul 09, 201418,462 Views

    Smashing Up Cars for Fun

    Jan 03, 201918,138 Views

    16 of UK’s largest van fleet...

    New analysis of research shows

    Sep 06, 201817,910 Views

    Forces to crack down on driver...

    The week-long campaign, which launches

    Apr 15, 201916,110 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2018 - 2020 All Rights Reserved – Fleetpoint is a trading style of Fleetpoint Media Ltd.
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by Engage