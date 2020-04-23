Headline News

VKVP haulage adds 33 used Renault Trucks Range T to container fleet

Thursday, April 23, 2020
Supply chain services provider, VKVP Haulage Ltd, has added 33 Used Trucks by Renault Trucks to its 40-strong fleet, citing ‘unbelievable’ customer service from local dealer, Renault Truck Commercials in Felixstowe.  The 65 plate 11 litre Range T460 6x2s are employed on container work out of Felixstowe, London Gateway and Southampton docks.

Following the highly successful introduction of used Renault trucks into the fleet last year, VKVP Haulage’s Managing Director, Vladislav Pantelej explains why they opted for the Range T for their latest additions: “We bought 6 Renault trucks back in June 2019 and have been very impressed with both the vehicles and the service. Keeping our trucks moving is key and crucially we’ve found the service very straightforward, if there is a breakdown it enables us to get the vehicles back on the road as quickly as possible.”

Vladislav continues: “We particularly rate the quality aspect of the Used Trucks by Renault Trucks offering, which adheres to stringent manufacturer standards.  For peace of mind we know the origin, the age and mileage of the trucks, the 200 points inspection review on each vehicle and the fact that they’ve been fully refurbished with genuine Renault Trucks parts.”

The Range T’s are fitted with the Optidriver gearbox AT2412E with 12 forward and 3 reverse gears, providing a maximum torque of 2400 Nm. By selecting the right gear at the right time suited to speed and driving style, it gives improved mobility and driver comfort, as Vladislav notes: “The gearbox is an outstanding highlight with quick and smooth gear selection and the clutch is controlled automatically, dispensing with the need for a pedal.  All of this makes the trucks very user friendly and comfortable and why our drivers have given them their seal of approval.”

The Range T’s are equipped with a host of additional extras, all with the driver’s comfort in mind, including hydraulic power steering, air-suspended heated driver’s seat, 24L fridge, ultimate leather steering wheel with cruise and telephone control. “With a spacious cab they are both nice to work and sleep in and, as the Range T’s are narrower than some of the competitor trucks, it means they can access tighter areas than previously possible,” explains Vladislav.

Lee Parnell, Retail Sales Executive, Used Vehicles at Renault Trucks did the deal, and all the vehicles are all maintained by Renault Trucks Commercials in Felixstowe.

Vladislav concludes: “The customer service is unbelievable, they are very nice guys, very easy to deal with and super helpful in resolving any issues we may encounter. We are really busy and have been so impressed that we are looking to add more Range T’s to the fleet in the coming year.”

