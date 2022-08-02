Headline News

Compliance

inseego logo

Ctrack becomes Inseego

Tuesday, August 2, 2022 - 09:59
No Comments
786 Views
Compliance, Driver Training/Safety, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Telematics

Ctrack, the leading provider of fleet telematics, asset tracking and vehicle camera systems, has rebranded as Inseego. The name change is part of the relaunch of the business in the UK, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand and represents an important part of the ongoing strategy of parent company, Inseego Corp, to focus on target markets closely aligned with its 5G and enterprise initiatives. This will include an expansion of the telematics offering with the introduction of advanced fleet solutions that combine artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G to deliver business intelligence at the edge.

Ctrack vans“As we continue to focus on the global growth of our 5G business, the evolution of this business unit is core to our strategy, particularly for enterprise initiatives. It sets the stage for the introduction of innovative solutions, to be powered by our new 5G Intelligent Edge SaaS platform, which is slated to launch later this year,” said John Weldon, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Intelligent Edge Solutions.

The current intelligent edge portfolio includes telematics solutions spanning fleet visibilityasset managementdriver monitoring and management, as well as video AI and dashcams. These connected smart solutions allow businesses to streamline operations by increasing efficiency, safety, and savings. With the capability to support thousands of vehicles, assets and personnel, they cover all types of vehicles and equipment across a range of industries including fleet, construction, road transport and logistics, government, and natural resources.

The forthcoming 5G Intelligent Edge SaaS offering will leverage the power of 5G with video, AI, and Inseego’s established telematics business to provide actionable insights at the edge. This will help transform how enterprises across the globe improve operating outcomes to create sustained value for themselves and their customers.

Having originally joined Inseego in 2016, and being most recently known as Ctrack by Inseego, the business has over 35 years of telematics experience. With Inseego Corp’s existing strength in 5G, this latest development will not only help differentiate the business within the telematics marketplace but also deliver new opportunities to existing customers and extend its capacity to service new ones.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Hultsteins Ecogen refrigeration unit

Hultsteins partner with TNS 365 for 24/7 afte...

Aug 02, 2022No Comments

Diesel-free hydraulic and electric refrigeration system manufacturer Hultsteins UK have partnered with UK commercial vehicle call handling specialists TNS 365 to offer customers a 24/7 breakdown helpline.

Truck on a wet road

Teletrac Navman partners wi...

Global market leader in telematics technology Teletrac Navman has

Aug 02, 2022
Fuel Pumps

Start Rescue saves motorist...

The UK is in the grip of a fuel

Aug 02, 2022
ULEZ expansion

Boroughs hit out against UL...

Two of London’s boroughs have expressed strong opposition to

Aug 01, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Drink driving offences could n...

    The Highway Code has been

    Aug 01, 20223,666 Views

    RHA hail High Court order for ...

    RHA has welcomed a High

    Jul 27, 20223,228 Views
    Phone use when driving

    Do you have a risk management ...

    Fleet operators who cannot see

    Jul 25, 20223,102 Views
    Dover chaos

    EU-bound hauliers hit with £3...

    More than 100 fines in

    Jul 29, 20222,682 Views
    Spanish disabled parking spaces

    Disabled drivers still unable ...

    The AA are warning people

    Jul 25, 20222,460 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202171,676 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202146,110 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202241,226 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202136,132 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202228,206 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing