Certas Energy tanker

Certas to offer vegetable oil at HGV refuelling sites

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 - 07:27
Certas Energy is rolling out Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) across its HGV refuelling sites nationwide.

The company says fleet operators can instantly cut up to 90% of their business’ greenhouse gas emissions using the fuel.

HVO is a drop-in renewable diesel alternative that offers a cleaner way to fuel commercial on and off-road fleets than traditional red or white diesel, with no engine modifications required.

Niki Holt, head of commercial at Certas Energy, said: “Our nationwide HVO offering marks a major milestone for our company and, more importantly, our customers. The renewable diesel alternative provides an immediate and simple carbon reduction benefit for businesses working towards cleaner operations – it’s simply drop in and go.

“This seamless fuel change means diesel-dependent industries can make a smooth, frictionless transition and realise significant sustainability benefits, without delay or disruption. We are proud to be leading with energy by offering a viable route for businesses looking to lower their carbon footprint, today.”

As well as fuelling its own fleet with the low carbon diesel alternative, the fuel distributor has launched HVO delivery to businesses across the UK. The drop-in renewable fuel is also available at selected Certas Energy refuelling sites, including its Thurrock HGV refuelling site – making Certas Energy the first in the UK to offer HVO fuel to HGV fuel card users at the pump. The company has plans to roll out supply across more of its nationwide network of HGV refuelling sites over the coming months.

With industry forecasts predicting significant demand for renewable diesel over the coming years, Certas Energy has committed significant investment to expand its offer. The transition to HVO is one of several decarbonisation initiatives implemented by Certas Energy as part of its commitment to both support the UK’s journey to net zero as well as to dramatically reduce its own operational CO2 emissions by 20% by 2025 (alongside DCC Group’s target of 50% by 2030).

