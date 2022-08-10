Logistics UK welcomes driver licensing review

Logistics UK has welcomed the government’s announcement of a call for evidence on opportunities for changes to the driver licensing regime.
Chris Yarsley, Logistics UK’s Road Freight Regulation Policy Manager, comments: “Logistics UK welcomes the opportunity to contribute to the driver licensing review. Members have reported particular difficulties in recruiting drivers for vehicles up to 7.5t since the requirement for an additional test came into force in 1997. The safety of all road users must remain a top priority and Logistics UK will engage with this call for evidence to ensure there is no increased risk to road safety.
“The proposal to permit a Category C licence holder (held for two years) to drive public service vehicles (PSVs) for maintenance and repair will ease pressures on operators. Logistics UK will review proposals that seek to improve standards in training by creating a formal register of instructors and publishing pass rates; initiatives that increase road safety are welcome, however must not place additional burden on industry.
“Ahead of this call for evidence, Logistics UK highlighted to government that the zero-tailpipe emission fleet will be heavier than petrol and diesel vehicles, meaning weight thresholds – which are a quarter of a century old – will need to be reviewed to maintain fleet efficiency. Logistics UK will continue to communicate with government on this, and will include it within its response.”