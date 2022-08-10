Headline News

Driver Training/Safety

Logistics UK welcomes driver licensing review

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 - 06:21
No Comments
1,722 Views
Driver Training/Safety, Fleet Management, General News, HGV Driver Training, Logistics UK, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Logistics UK has welcomed the government’s announcement of a call for evidence on opportunities for changes to the driver licensing regime.

Chris Yarsley

Chris Yarsley, Logistics UK’s Road Freight Regulation Policy Manager, comments: “Logistics UK welcomes the opportunity to contribute to the driver licensing review. Members have reported particular difficulties in recruiting drivers for vehicles up to 7.5t since the requirement for an additional test came into force in 1997. The safety of all road users must remain a top priority and Logistics UK will engage with this call for evidence to ensure there is no increased risk to road safety.

“The proposal to permit a Category C licence holder (held for two years) to drive public service vehicles (PSVs) for maintenance and repair will ease pressures on operators. Logistics UK will review proposals that seek to improve standards in training by creating a formal register of instructors and publishing pass rates; initiatives that increase road safety are welcome, however must not place additional burden on industry.

“Ahead of this call for evidence, Logistics UK highlighted to government that the zero-tailpipe emission fleet will be heavier than petrol and diesel vehicles, meaning weight thresholds – which are a quarter of a century old – will need to be reviewed to maintain fleet efficiency. Logistics UK will continue to communicate with government on this, and will include it within its response.”

Tags
,

Related Article

Certas Energy tanker

Certas to offer vegetable oil at HGV refuelli...

Aug 10, 2022No Comments

Certas Energy is rolling out Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) across its HGV refuelling sites nationwide. The company says fleet operators can instantly cut up to 90% of

How can HGV drivers beat th...

Following record temperatures seen in July, it’s possible there

Aug 09, 2022
Fitted Dash Cam Lexus

200 percent growth for Next...

Nextbase, the UK’s leading Dash Cam brand, has seen

Aug 09, 2022

FairFuelUK accuse fuel comp...

“Rishi, Liz: MPs and the Nation want real action

Aug 09, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Drink driving offences could n...

    The Highway Code has been

    Aug 01, 20224,782 Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 20224,260 Views
    ULEZ expansion

    Boroughs hit out against ULEZ ...

    Two of London’s boroughs have

    Aug 01, 20223,792 Views
    Bridgstone truck

    Bridgestone & Webfleet to...

    Together, Bridgestone and Webfleet are

    Aug 01, 20223,456 Views
    Tevva Hydrogen Electric truck

    UK’s first hydrogen-electric...

    Alternative fuel experts at Luxfer

    Aug 03, 20223,234 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202172,012 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202146,482 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202241,832 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202136,888 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202228,950 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing