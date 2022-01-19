How to switch your HGV fleet to natural gas

Leading industry trade body, the Gas Vehicle Network (GVN), has launched a short video showing how easy it is to make the switch to gas as a transport fuel, the opportunity for road haulage, and highlighting that substantial fuel cost savings possible-up to £25-30,000 per year.
Isaac Occhipinti, Head of External Affairs, the Gas Vehicle Network said: “There is so much information out there for fleet operators to trawl through, and the decarbonisation landscape can be overwhelming. We wanted a simple way to show how easy it is to make the switch.”
“Featuring leading truck manufacturer brands; Volvo, Scania and Iveco, The GVN video explains the journey towards a greener future by making the switch from diesel to renewable biomethane gas in three simple steps.”
“Industry statistics show that use of biomethane as a transport fuel is growing rapidly in this sector. In 2020, 93% of the total gas fuel dispensed for HGVs was in fact renewable biomethane. The latest Government’s Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation [RTFO] stats show that biomethane used in HGVs was up from 80% in 2019, an increase of over 16% in a year. This also follows a 78% increase in sales of renewable gas as a transport fuel during 2020.”
“By switching from diesel to renewable biomethane gas, fleet operators could see savings of up to £29,000 per year, approximately 52%. In addition, with biomethane, net CO2 emissions could be cut by over 84%.”
“Not only is biomethane reducing carbon emissions today it is also capable of transporting the UK to Net Zero 2050.”
“It is becoming increasingly clear that biomethane as a transport fuel can, and will deliver substantial financial and carbon savings for fleet managers and Government as they adopt low carbon, renewable gas powered heavy vehicle transport.”