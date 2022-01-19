VodaFone
Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)

IVECO S-WAY CNG tank

IVECO adds extended range CNG tanks to IVECO S-WAY

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 - 09:51
Spearheading the largest decarbonisation movement in transport for over 20 years, the latest IVECO S-WAY operates the most mature gas technology on the market. Natural Gas versions of IVECO’s heavy truck enable operators to dramatically reduce their carbon emissions output by up to 95% when running biomethane fuels in either Compressed (CNG) or Liquefied (LNG) forms.

To celebrate IVECO’s continued investment in gas power it has expanded its available fuel tank options on its IVECO S-WAY CNG 4×2 tractors, increasing the total fuel capacity to 1,052-litres, up by 132L.

IVECO S-WAY CNGThe CNG fuel tanks consist of four cylinders arranged in to a ‘pack’, with one pack sitting on either side of the truck’s chassis. Maximising available space, half of the total cylinders on each side remain at 115L, while the balance have been increased to 148L.

This additional tank size enables 160kg of compressed natural gas to be squeezed into the tanks, which equates to an impressive 15% proportional uplift in vehicle range.

Available to order now, the enlarged fuel tanks require a minimum 5th wheel height of 190mm.

Commenting on the product update, IVECO UK’s Medium/Heavy Product Manager & Alternative Fuels Lead, Jorge Asensio López said, “Natural gas, as the gateway to zero emission transport, is becoming harder to ignore. With the larger CNG tanks and a refuelling network that is undergoing nationwide growth at a considerable rate, IVECO S-WAY CNG offers operators an environmental solution that must not be ignored”

Launched in RHD in November 2020, the IVECO S-WAY is IVECO’s latest and most advanced heavy truck to date, offering exceptional fuel economy through advances in aerodynamic design and high levels of connectivity with IVECO ON. The IVECO S-WAY natural gas is available as a tractor or rigid with four Natural Power CURSOR engines capable of running on CNG, LNG or both.

All natural gas-fuelled IVECO S-WAYs come with a connection to the IVECO control room and comprehensive 3XL R&M package for 3-years, maximising TCO by reducing downtime. – This sees vehicle running characteristics remotely monitored, with maintenance intervals altered according to usage. Over-the-air software updates could negate potential workshop visits altogether.

