VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Connected automated HGVs

Workforce chaos – how automation could reshape haulage

Wednesday, January 19, 2022 - 00:39
No Comments
642 Views
Fleet Management, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Around one million Britons are currently isolating with Covid-19, causing a staffing headache across many industries, including haulage and logistics. SNAP, Europe’s leading smart payment solutions provider for lorry drivers and fleet operators, has revealed the potentially game-changing automated technologies that could help to overcome the challenges of a diminished workforce.

Getting under the bonnet of an automated future, SNAP has conceptualised Truck Park 2049 – illustrating how new capabilities and efficiencies could be created in haulage to ease the demand on drivers.

Emma Westwood, Commercial Manager for SNAP, said: “Without knowing when the pandemic will end, or how much longer businesses will have to endure the current shortages, automation and digitisation have a bigger role to play than ever before. Doing more with less could be an ongoing battle for businesses, so by highlighting some of the exciting and progressive technologies that are being developed, we’re helping to paint a picture of how this could be achieved within the haulage industry; a sector at the heart of the British economy.”

Self-driving trucks

SNAP predicts that advances in automation will make it much easier to multitask at truck parks. Upon arrival, drivers will be able to leave their self-driving trucks. Artificial intelligence will then guide the trucks through services before parking in a designated spot, ready for the drivers to collect. This will free up drivers to eat, rest or perform other jobs, allowing them to use their time more efficiently.

Diagnostics machines

With the rise in automated vehicles, SNAP expects the human driver’s role to increasingly focus on maintenance. Diagnostic machines will become an important feature of new era truck parks, providing drivers with the information and support they need to conduct minor repairs, perform upgrades and optimise their vehicles for maximum efficiency.

Recognition of needs technology

Smarter still, automatic recognition of needs technology – combining analytics and data tracking – will notify truck parks of the services required for each driver; for example, charging, engine maintenance, cleaning, or driver rest. This will create a tailored experience for each driver that streamlines each visit.

Automatic Recognition of NeedsWestwood continued: “We are already witnessing the rapid acceleration of automation technologies. Rather than replacing human jobs, we believe that these developments will assist in the efficient delivery of work and reduce the time and resources required for operational tasks, thus allowing staff members to optimise their workloads. This will help to ease the pressure caused by staff shortages. In the haulage industry specifically, this will assist in securing and speeding up supply chains and aiding the smooth running of all the businesses we serve.”

SNAP Account’s smart payment system for truck parks is just one example of automated technology that is already making a difference to the haulage industry by allowing fleet operators to digitally manage their businesses more efficiently, safely and effectively.

Westwood adds: “Now is the perfect time to look ahead and see how automated technologies can be harnessed to assist businesses in their day-to-day operations and with their long-term growth plans. Truck Park 2049 encapsulates what an automated future could look like and how it could benefit fleets and drivers.”

To explore Truck Park 2049 and discover more emerging automated technologies, click here: https://snapacc.com/truckpark2049

Tags
, , , ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Traffic on a busy London road

Mayor of London highlights possible future tr...

Jan 19, 2022No Comments

A new report published yesterday (18th January 2022) by Element Energy, commissioned by the Mayor of London, sets out the scale of the action required to move

Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

New border rules trigger lo...

Lorries bringing goods into Britain from Europe are being

Jan 18, 2022
Apprentice LGV driver

BCA launches LGV Apprentice...

BCA is hosting a number of regional apprenticeship open

Jan 18, 2022
ADAS Heads-up display

Autoglass teams up with BOS...

Autoglass, the UK’s leading vehicle glass repair, replacement, and recalibration

Jan 18, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021233,616 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021143,922 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 2019105,522 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202159,070 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201850,328 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing