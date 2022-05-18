Teletrac Navman constructs contract with CRS Building Supplies

Global market leader in telematics technology Teletrac Navman has secured a contract with independent builders’ merchant CRS Building Supplies Ltd to transform its fleet operations.
With 12 branches across Somerset, CRS Building Supplies has been delivering quality building materials to trade professionals and the public since 2005.
The southwest-based business has equipped its 54 strong fleet of vehicles with Teletrac Navman’s advanced end-to-end mobile asset and fleet management solutions. The new system allows CRS Building Supplies to capture vital data and real-time insights across their fleet to unlock greater compliance, efficiency, and productivity benefits. The package includes Tachograph Management to increase compliance and Driver Scorecard to measure performance and improve safety.
A key feature includes Power Take Off (PTO) reporting, which monitors vehicles’ loading and unloading activities and is an important functionality for CRS Building Supplies. It highlights when vehicles are in use and not simply ‘on’ and idle – which is vital as CRS look at electrification of its fleet and range requirements.
Chris Lee, Transport Assistant at CRS Building Supplies, commented: “Teletrac Navman ticked all the boxes, providing a bespoke solution to meet our needs. Our experience working with them so far has been first class, too; the team has been extremely hands-on, ensuring the implementation process was smooth from start to finish.
“Although it’s early days, we already see the benefits. I don’t go a day without using the system, mainly to use the location-features and the Driver Scorecard report, which is useful for driver behaviour and compliance.”
Peter Millichap, Marketing Director at Teletrac Navman, added: “CRS clearly prioritises its safety and compliance standards recently having gained a DVSA earned recognition accreditation. Its latest move to implement a dedicated fleet management system demonstrates the business’ genuine commitment and meticulous approach to meeting the highest driver and vehicle standards. It’s an exciting time for the business as they begin to digitise their operations, and we’ll do everything we can to support them on the journey.”
CRS also specified a partner with electric vehicle expertise to support electrifying its fleet in the future, which currently consists of crane lorries, 7.5 tonne and 3.5 tonne tipping vehicles.
Teletrac Navman’s EV Readiness Tool analyses all telematics data to provide operators with detailed recommendations of where electric vehicles could be adopted into their operation. Moreover, the smart algorithms behind the tool not only tell you the feasibility of switching, they also calculate the total cost of ownership of an EV switch versus the existing fleet (purchase price, residual value, taxes, insurance, maintenance, electricity costs), as well as the total CO2 and fuel savings the business would make.