Headline News

Compliance

CRS Building Supplies

Teletrac Navman constructs contract with CRS Building Supplies

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 - 06:27
No Comments
1,620 Views
Compliance, Fleet Management, Fleet Management Software, Manufacturer News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Global market leader in telematics technology Teletrac Navman has secured a contract with independent builders’ merchant CRS Building Supplies Ltd to transform its fleet operations.

With 12 branches across Somerset, CRS Building Supplies has been delivering quality building materials to trade professionals and the public since 2005.

The southwest-based business has equipped its 54 strong fleet of vehicles with Teletrac Navman’s advanced end-to-end mobile asset and fleet management solutions. The new system allows CRS Building Supplies to capture vital data and real-time insights across their fleet to unlock greater compliance, efficiency, and productivity benefits. The package includes Tachograph Management to increase compliance and Driver Scorecard to measure performance and improve safety.

A key feature includes Power Take Off (PTO) reporting, which monitors vehicles’ loading and unloading activities and is an important functionality for CRS Building Supplies. It highlights when vehicles are in use and not simply ‘on’ and idle – which is vital as CRS look at electrification of its fleet and range requirements.

CRS Building SuppliesChris Lee, Transport Assistant at CRS Building Supplies, commented: “Teletrac Navman ticked all the boxes, providing a bespoke solution to meet our needs. Our experience working with them so far has been first class, too; the team has been extremely hands-on, ensuring the implementation process was smooth from start to finish.

“Although it’s early days, we already see the benefits. I don’t go a day without using the system, mainly to use the location-features and the Driver Scorecard report, which is useful for driver behaviour and compliance.”

Peter Millichap, Marketing Director at Teletrac Navman, added: “CRS clearly prioritises its safety and compliance standards recently having gained a DVSA earned recognition accreditation. Its latest move to implement a dedicated fleet management system demonstrates the business’ genuine commitment and meticulous approach to meeting the highest driver and vehicle standards. It’s an exciting time for the business as they begin to digitise their operations, and we’ll do everything we can to support them on the journey.”

CRS also specified a partner with electric vehicle expertise to support electrifying its fleet in the future, which currently consists of crane lorries, 7.5 tonne and 3.5 tonne tipping vehicles.

Teletrac Navman’s EV Readiness Tool analyses all telematics data to provide operators with detailed recommendations of where electric vehicles could be adopted into their operation. Moreover, the smart algorithms behind the tool not only tell you the feasibility of switching, they also calculate the total cost of ownership of an EV switch versus the existing fleet (purchase price, residual value, taxes, insurance, maintenance, electricity costs), as well as the total CO2 and fuel savings the business would make.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

SightLine

Goodyear SightLine: tyre intelligence drives ...

May 18, 2022No Comments

As vehicles – and their surroundings – increasingly and automatically communicate in our ever-more connected world, data is an important key in this ecosystem. Through sensors and

A pile of paperwork

Essential fleet safety repo...

Holman is calling on the fleet industry to work

May 18, 2022
Volta Zero with refigeration unit

Volta Trucks reveals Carrie...

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle

May 18, 2022
Yodel shunter fleet

Yodel partners with Certas ...

UK independent parcel carrier, Yodel, has today announced that

May 17, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Damian Penney

    Damian Penney

    Damian Penney, Vice President Europe,

    May 12, 20226,048 Views
    Digital crime by an anonymous hacker

    Cyber security warning for fle...

    According to government data, the

    May 12, 20225,646 Views
    Car Share

    Young people don’t want to o...

    Most OEMs are working overtime

    May 12, 20225,460 Views

    Costas Xyloyiannis

    Costas Xyloyiannis is co-founder and

    May 10, 20225,124 Views

    Bridgestone adds evidence to g...

    Bridgestone is adding more weight

    May 09, 20224,824 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021242,820 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202167,410 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202141,634 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202233,318 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202129,202 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing