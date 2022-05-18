Headline News

Volta Zero with refigeration unit

Volta Trucks reveals Carrier Transicold as the supplier of refrigerated equipment

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 - 06:52
Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle manufacturer and services provider, has confirmed the selection of Carrier Transicold as the sole supplier of refrigerated equipment for the full-electric 16-tonne Volta Zero. Carrier Transicold is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable, and intelligent building and cold chain solutions.

Carrier Transicold logoThe supply agreement follows a project in which Carrier Transicold engineers worked closely with the Volta Trucks development team to integrate engineless ‘Iceland’ all-electric refrigeration systems and PowerBox technology into the new Volta Zero. The system is designed for customers needing a sustainable, temperature-controlled urban delivery vehicle.

Announcing the supply agreement with Carrier Transicold, Ian Collins, Chief Product Officer of Volta Trucks, said; “Selecting Carrier Transicold as our supplier of refrigerated equipment for the Volta Zero was logical, given our strategy of working with world-leading partners. Carrier Transicold is a global company offering best-in-class engineless refrigeration solutions. Carrier Transicold Iceland units are proven in the marketplace, and it seamlessly integrates with our powertrain and control systems.”

The Iceland eCool is a high capacity undermount system that operates in conjunction with the PowerBox that functions like an electronic power take-off. The PowerBox takes energy from the Volta Zero driveline and converts it into the 400V AC current at 50Hz which is required to operate the Iceland unit. From an operational perspective, the Carrier Transicold system achieves more than 95% efficiency when converting energy from the electric driveline to power the refrigeration system. The Iceland unit is quiet, operating below the PIEK noise threshold.

“We have invested in electric technology over the past two decades, and we are pleased customers are reaping the benefits,” said Victor Calvo, President, International Truck & Trailer, Carrier Transicold. “Reducing emissions and noise continues to be a focus, and this project with Volta Trucks ticks all the boxes.”

As part of the agreement, customers specifying a temperature-controlled Volta Zero can access Carrier Transicold’s pan-European service network – the largest of its kind, providing the most comprehensive levels of workshop and mobile-based aftermarket support for servicing, repairs, replacement parts and breakdown assistance.

A Volta Zero ‘Design Verification’ roadgoing prototype vehicle equipped with the Iceland system will be featured at the CV Show, taking place between 24-26 May 2022 at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, UK.

