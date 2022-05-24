Goodyear takes technology and data integration next level within Total Mobility offer

Goodyear has taken a step forward with its Total Mobility solution by integrating its smart technologies which contribute to ease the digital transformation of fleets. Both FleetHub and TechHub are connecting numerous data points from different systems, presenting available tyre health data in one place. These advancements give fleet operators and service providers the data they need to make informed decisions on tyre management and overall maintenance needs of the vehicle park.
New TechHub app simplifies installation of smart tyre monitoring solutions
Introducing TechHub, an integrated solution and installation app for Goodyear TPMS and Goodyear DrivePoint and providing multiple benefits for service providers. The new app supports technicians on the installation of the smart tyre monitoring system set-up while implementing high-quality standards facilitating the correct working of the system. Overall data exchange between fleet customers and their Goodyear service provider is further enhanced by supporting connectivity tools for fleets.
After the installation of tyre pressure sensor equipment, the traditional method of vehicle setup can be time-consuming as all data has to be entered manually. Especially if the fleet has a large number of vehicles this involves a lot of planning to reduce downtime to a minimum. TechHub provides a solution that eases the installation process. The advanced installation protocol supports accurate wheel positioning, eliminating the potential risk of false manual entries, and allows benchmark setting for precise algorithm calculations and alert prompting while the system is operation.
How it works
- Key wheel position data is collected at once via a digital scan. All TPMS tyre sensor and vehicle TPMS device are then linked, automating the vehicle configuration. Subsequently, all data is uploaded to the cloud for easy storage and accessibility.
- The data is instantly transferred from the field to the back office, further improving customer experience at fleet level.
- By enabling data integration and synchronisation between different solutions and data, the process provides critical tyre data coming from Goodyear TPMS and Goodyear DrivePoint in one place. Soon, ZF’s Trailer FMS and telematics, branded TRANSICS, will be added to the ecosystem of applications.
- Service providers can access the data via the expert Goodyear TechHub. Beyond setting new advanced installation standards, the application also provides key tyre performance metrics and facilitates upgrades and other app maintenance activities. TechHub is now available to service providers and fleet technicians currently using Goodyear’s Total Mobility smart monitoring solutions.
Connectivity update to fleet manager platform FleetHub, making tyre management simpler for on-the-go fleets
For many years, the Goodyear Fleet Manager online platform and mobile app has been a trusted companion to support efficient daily operations. In an environment marked by increasing complexity, as well as time and cost pressures, the need to speed up the digital transformation has never been more tenacious.
Today, fleet operators can have access to manyfold data of sensors on the vehicle, tyres, load and other critical elements. In practice, these datasets remain often isolated or scattered because they are supplier or system specific. To remain competitive and further enhance efficiency, the industry is calling for more integrated and connected solutions.
Goodyear is now upgrading its well-known fleet manager platform and application, addressing evolving ‘big data’ needs of today and tomorrow articulated by leading transportation companies across Europe. By bringing together one of the most advanced tyre monitoring solutions in the market, the updated version integrates all available tyre health data in one user-friendly online and mobile overview. Within the advanced FleetHub, customers can now easily access data from Goodyear TPMS, Goodyear Checkpoint (Drive-Over-Reader) and Goodyear DrivePoint. This user-friendly solution equips managers with a complete data pool to make the most informed decisions.
Furthermore, for CheckPoint users, FleetHub brings a modern online user interface including advanced mobile applications available to operators. Whereas data-integration results in a better user experience with centralised support. The platform is also future-proofed, with users enjoying regular software updates and the overall evolution of the Goodyear Total Mobility value proposition.
Piotr Czyzyk, Managing Director Proactive Solutions and Fleet Europe, Goodyear: “With data intelligence becoming an increasingly important component of business, having a single hub and integrated data overview will further accelerate fleet efficiency and create direct added value for managers using the service. As a trusted mobility partner, Goodyear is at the forefront of developing integrated systems that simplify the user experience and ease our customers’ digital transformation process.”
In the field, this contributes to increased uptime, optimized proactive maintenance planning, extended tyre service life and increased mileage. In the current environment, staying ahead of the game is crucial for transportation companies. Fast and data-based decisions contribute to more operational efficiency and increasing competitiveness levels. Ultimately connecting the dots will support leaner and sustainable transportation.