Headline News

Camera Systems

THINKWARE T700 dashcam system

THINKWARE launches Connected Service, at the CV Show

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 - 08:46
No Comments
522 Views
Camera Systems, Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, Secondary News, Telematics

Today (24 May 2022), the world-leading dash cam manufacturer, THINKWARE announces the launch of its new fleet management system (FMS), THINKWARE Connected Service, for the UK market.

THINKWARE’s award winning dash cams help make roads safer by making drivers more aware, deterring road rage incidents, and providing vital evidence for insurance claims. And now, they are helping to manage fleets by making monitoring, downloading, and accessing recorded footage easier than ever with the dedicated THINKWARE Connected Service.

Launching at the UK’s Commercial Vehicle Show, the Connected Service is available on the Q1000 and T700 dash cams and offers a variety of features to aid with fleet management, as well as protecting both drivers and vehicles.

THINKWARE Remote Live View enables users to view real-time footage of their vehicles in both ‘continuous recording mode’ and ‘parking mode’ with a click of a button. And, if an accident does occur, the SOS emergency contact messaging feature will automatically communicate with the registered emergency contact number via SMS – this can also be done manually via the SOS button on the dash cam. The SMS contains the vehicle location on Google maps plus a short video clip of the event. For individual customers, the SMS also includes the driver’s mobile number, so that an emergency response centre can call them to offer assistance.

Real-Time Parking Impact detection also protects your vehicles while parked by detecting impacts and notifying the driver via the app. The dash cam will automatically save footage 10 seconds before and after impact that can be accessed easily and remotely via the mobile and PC applications.

For the more day to day elements of fleet management, THINKWARE Vehicle Status & Driving History monitors the vehicle’s motion status, including vehicle battery voltage check. It also monitors driving history, with data analytics on driving behaviour and travel history with date, time, and distance of journeys.

Other features include:

  • Photo transmission of the last parking location through the dash cam’s front and rear-view cameras
  • Multi-device location tracking so the whole fleet can be monitored simultaneously
  • The possibility to remotely share a driving route
  • Safe driving data updates that alert the driver to potential forward collisions, vehicle departure and lane departures, as well as alerts of the UK safety camera locations, using a database provided by our partner Cyclops.

The THINKWARE Dash Cams can be managed locally via WiFi using the Thinkware Link app and users can also conveniently upgrade and update their firmware and speed cam data remotely via the Connected app to maintain optimal operation.

Tailored to different customer needs, the THINKWARE Connected Services consists of three different modes with “ENTERPRISE” providing an all-in-one service for enterprise customers that is ideal for fleet management. There is also “SMART” mode which is suitable for individuals who want the most value for money and “HOME”, a family oriented mode that allows for up to 5 members.

Tags
, , ,

Related Article

HGV vehicle walk-around

Goodyear takes technology and data integratio...

May 24, 2022No Comments

Goodyear has taken a step forward with its Total Mobility solution by integrating its smart technologies which contribute to ease the digital transformation of fleets. Both FleetHub

Spaghetti Junction

Iconic Spaghetti Junction t...

Motorists and businesses have today paid tribute to the

May 24, 2022
Mina Chargepass at an InstaVolt charging station

EV charging payment special...

EV charging payment specialists Mina, enter partnership with InstaVolt

May 24, 2022
Row of Tesco electric vans being charged

The EV Charge: the four fac...

The adoption of battery electric vehicles (EVs) has sky-rocketed

May 24, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Mercedes-Benz Trucks demonstra...

    Mercedes-Benz Trucks underlined its technological

    May 16, 20224,674 Views
    VW ID.Buzz

    The new ID. Buzz and the ID. B...

    An icon returns! With the

    May 16, 20224,362 Views

    Road freight prices surging in...

    Amid soaring petrol prices and

    May 16, 20223,768 Views
    Electric car on the road

    Electric Vehicle ‘out of cha...

    Potential EV owners should not

    May 23, 20223,324 Views

    Law change set to allow newly ...

    Plans to scrap EU rules

    May 23, 20223,078 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021243,204 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202167,836 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202141,970 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202234,086 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202129,736 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing