VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Elddis Transport

Elddis Transport optimises fleet utilisation with Freeway workshop software

Friday, September 30, 2022 - 07:01
No Comments
918 Views
Fleet Management, Fleet Management Software, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Elddis Transport is rolling out new mobile working technology as part of a programme to fully digitise the workshop. Part of a fleet maintenance system from Freeway Fleet Systems, workshop fitters are being equipped with rugged tablets to replace paperwork.  Freeway also receives daily vehicle inspection data from mobile devices used by drivers.  With the addition of digital data from the workshop, Elddis will gain a complete and real-time insight into the status of the fleet.

Elddis is a well-established family firm specialising in the storage, supply and delivery of consumer goods for supermarkets and retail outlets. Headquartered in Consett in County Durham, the company operates a fleet of 150 vehicles and 360 trailers with additional depots in Heywood and Doncaster.

Freeway Fleet Systems

Freeway Fleet Systems

Through integration between Freeway and the Mandata transport management system (TMS), transport operations are given around-the-clock visibility of the status of the fleet.  In turn, first-use-check data received from mobile data terminals used by drivers, the workshop is provided with immediate information on defects.

Alan Henderson, Fleet Engineer, Elddis Transport says: “With the digitisation of the workshop we are closing the information loop giving us 24/7 visibility on the status of the fleet. Freeway is proving invaluable as it links engineers with transport planners. This means we can reduce vehicle downtime and ensure the fleet is always operating at maximum efficiency and safety.

For management, Freeway allows us to see the pressure points of resources so we can smooth things out.  It’s a tremendous resource that allows us to better manage and optimise the use of all resources; assets and labour.”

As well as receiving 700 daily vehicle check reports, Freeway also helps Elddis manage around 60 Preventative Maintenance Inspections (PMI) and MOT preparations each week.  Freeway stores parts data and builds records of use and performance over time. Through the mobile app Freeway, fitters have instant access to historical maintenance information so they can immediately spot recurring defects.

Henderson continues: “Our ethos is to fix once. We particularly like the fact that we can use Freeway’s analytics functionality to drill down to access the performance and value-for-money of every asset – right down from an entire vehicle to an individual bolt.”

One key feature of Freeway is ease of integration and Elddis see seamless communications between other supplier systems as important.  As well as the TMS integration, Freeway has integrated with North East Trucks Spares (NETS) which enables automated replenishment of stock used in the workshop.  Elddis is also planning integrate Freeway with their local Mercedes dealership.

Tags
, ,
VodaFone

Related Article

Zeus

Zeus grows rapidly in Europe

Sep 30, 2022No Comments

Zeus, the UK-based start-up which is disrupting the freight industry with its next-generation digital platform, has expanded into Europe after signing up the pioneering international fashion retailer,

on-street EV charging

Westminster appoints Siemen...

Westminster council has appointed Siemens to install a network

Sep 30, 2022
Volta Zero

Volta Trucks and DB Schenke...

Volta Trucks, the leading and disruptive full-electric commercial vehicle

Sep 29, 2022
ID.Buzz Concepts

Volkswagen Commercial Vehic...

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles launched a range of near-production, new

Sep 29, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Response to the UK Government&...

    On Friday, 23rd September 2022,

    Sep 26, 20226,222 Views
    Mercedes-Benz eActros LongHaul

    Daimler Truck unveils battery-...

    Daimler Truck is pursuing the

    Sep 21, 20223,414 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 20222,928 Views

    Real life EV costs revealed fo...

    Industry-first Mina report reveals real-world

    Sep 26, 20222,712 Views
    Mercedes trucks

    Six steps to increase HGV safe...

    Safety should be a priority

    Sep 26, 20222,574 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202175,282 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202150,466 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202246,764 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202141,430 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202235,706 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing