Headline News

Fleet Management

Prospect of 18% inflation will put ‘huge pressure’ on fleet managers

Thursday, August 25, 2022 - 09:32
No Comments
582 Views
Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

The prospect of 18% inflation early in 2023 – as being forecast by economists this week – will put ‘huge pressure’ on fleet managers, FleetCheck is warning.

Peter Golding, Managing Director at the fleet software specialist said that, while it was likely that the spike would be temporary, it would still lead to businesses taking concerted action to contain costs – and car and van operations would be very much part of that effort. He said: “Unless you are deep into middle age, it’s probable that most people working in fleet today won’t have seen inflation on anything like this scale. It’s going to cause all kinds of effects, ranging from rapidly rising prices to a general sense of very real unease.

“There will be huge pressure on fleet managers to contain costs as much as possible. Generally, most of these will be variable forms of expenditure rather than fixed costs, we expect, at least in the short-medium term.

“This might result in all kinds of measures. For example, in an effort to cut fuel use, we might see the return of something that happened during the 2008 financial crash, when only essential journeys were made by many businesses, with approval needed by a line manager to take a trip.

“There may also be efforts to try and contain service, repair and maintenance spending. Clearly, safety should not be compromised but there may be opportunities here, such as looking to new suppliers or buying non-manufacturers parts where appropriate.”

Peter said that the most important task for fleet managers was to be ready with ideas for effective cost control once the issue was raised within their business.

“This is something that is almost certainly going to happen and having an emergency strategy that you can employ quickly and effectively could make a difference to something as fundamental as the survival of your business.

“We are currently talking to many fleet managers who use our software about ways in which they can take greater control over costs. Our technology and best practice ideas can make a very real contribution.

“Of course, no economic forecast is cast in stone, so let’s hope that inflation doesn’t spiral to the extent that is being predicted – but fleet managers should be ready and prepared for the likelihood that this does happen.”

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Go South West bus

Go-Ahead creates pioneering toolkit to suppor...

Aug 25, 2022No Comments

A Go-Ahead operating company, Go South West, has launched a Dyslexia toolkit to support colleagues who have been officially diagnosed with the condition. Dyslexia is recognised as

The five cascading benefits...

Now more than ever, safety has become a top

Aug 25, 2022

Drivers to benefit from £2...

Drivers will have better access to electric vehicle chargepoints

Aug 25, 2022
Two Trucks on the motorway

Drivers are turning to smar...

Over the past few months, the UK government and

Aug 23, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    DVSA: Trailers tested in May &...

    The Driver & Vehicle Standards

    Aug 18, 20225,064 Views
    Marshall Truck & Van, Andover

    Marshall Truck & Van rais...

    Operators of Mercedes-Benz and FUSO

    Aug 22, 20224,236 Views
    First Hydrogen Demonstrator

    First Hydrogen vehicles comple...

    First Hydrogen, the developer of

    Aug 22, 20223,792 Views

    Self-driving revolution to arr...

    The Government has unveiled plans

    Aug 22, 20223,618 Views
    IVECO Chammoth

    IVECO to highlights the DNA of...

    IVECO has launched a new

    Aug 19, 20223,480 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202173,032 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202147,472 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202243,224 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202138,208 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202230,630 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing