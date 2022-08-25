Headline News

Go South West bus

Go-Ahead creates pioneering toolkit to support Dyslexic bus drivers

Thursday, August 25, 2022 - 09:16
A Go-Ahead operating company, Go South West, has launched a Dyslexia toolkit to support colleagues who have been officially diagnosed with the condition.

Dyslexia is recognised as a learning difficulty which can affect skills such reading, spelling, and writing, often making it difficult for bus drivers to read bus timetables and to complete paperwork at the end of the shift. The toolkit offers colleagues:

  • Coloured overlays to help those who struggle with reading text on white paper
  • An online to-do list and task management App that can be downloaded onto colleagues work phones
  • Paper To-Do lists for those who find them preferable to electronic communications
  • The ability to record meetings if colleagues struggle with notetaking
  • Additional time for paperwork at the end of shifts

About 10 per cent of the population is believed to have some form Dyslexia, although it varies from mild to severe. It usually runs in families and is a life-long condition.

Dyslexic people process information differently. They sometimes have difficulty processing and remembering information they see and hear, and the condition can affect organisational skills. However, many Dyslexic people show particular aptitude in other areas – including reasoning and in visual and creative fields.

Joe Savage, Bus Driver, for Go South West said: “As someone who is diagnosed as Dyslexic, and who understands the struggles it can entail, I was keen to get involved in this project. The toolkit has been designed with our Dyslexic colleagues in mind, but it is important to understand the resources are available for all our colleagues. Simple adjustments can make a big difference to our workforce.”

Richard Stevens, Go South West, Managing Director said: “I welcome the new toolkit, it’s very useful for our colleagues. Sometimes it can be easy to overlook the struggles people with Dyslexia face in their day to day. At Go-Ahead we want to ensure everyone is included and supported to do their jobs with ease. Thank you to the Go South West team for coming together and rolling out the new toolkit for colleagues.”

Steve O’Brien CEO for Dyslexia Foundation said: “It is a great idea to address the needs of staff with Dyslexia, the toolkit created is a good starting point from Go-Ahead Group and it will be interesting to see how this develops over the coming months. We encourage and support initiatives like this, Dyslexia Foundation promotes a positive attitude towards dyslexia and offers an environment in which to enable support and to talk about dyslexia.”

Diversity and Inclusion is at the forefront of Go-Ahead’s ‘The Next Billion Journey’s’ business strategy and the Group has previously been named the ’most admired company’ in the transport sector for innovation, commitment to diversity and ability to attract top talent.

