VodaFone
Headline News

Camera Systems

Overcome driver resistance to in-cab recording

Monday, March 13, 2023 - 09:57
No Comments
1,170 Views
Camera Systems, Compliance, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News

Research shows that the presence of in-cab monitoring systems reduces the likelihood of serious incidents by 27%. Emerging technologies in this space are essential tools for operators in their quest to increase fleet safety and reduce incidents. But despite the obvious benefits, implementing these systems within fleets can be met with resistance from drivers. Stigma around these devices often develop out the idea that drivers are being continually watched.

Motormax are supporting fleet operators with the steps they can take to debunk misconceptions and prepare drivers for adoption of their innovative fleet safety technology.

  1. Involve the wider team from the start.

Resistance to change can be common, but it doesn’t have to be insurmountable. Keep team members engaged by involving them early on in the process and allow time for a thorough consultation and on-boarding phase.

  1. Focus on the benefits.

AI DetectionJust the presence of in-cab recording cameras alone improves driver behaviour and creates a safer  environment for all road users – and that’s the key message to land with the team. This emerging technology is here to help keep everyone safe and it’s not about management spying or keeping track of drivers. Through appropriate training drivers will see first-hand how the features of in-cab monitoring systems can support them to perform their roles in the safest possible way.

  1. Reduce insurance fraud

In-cab recording cameras give drivers’ peace of mind that accurate evidence of any collision is being collected. The technology will protect drivers if false claims are made.

  1. Improve driver skills

The latest monitoring systems provide lots of useful insights that drivers can use to continually improve driving skills. Studies show that monitoring systems reduce speeding events and major accident rates. This technology provides operators the information and visibility to prevent accidents before they’ve already happened – keeping drivers safe and protected.

  1. Work towards a common goal

A sense of togetherness and working towards something makes people feel more motivated –particularly in times of change. That’s why keeping the common goal at the forefront of everyone’s minds – a safe work environment – is so important. Drivers need to understand how the technology links to the common goal, once they do, they’ll be more motivated to undergo training.

  1. Driver training resources

Video data and visual evidence can help in an accident investigation, but it can also be used to aid driver training and coaching. Fleet managers want to help drivers with the skills and knowledge they need to handle a multitude of situations on the road. These scenarios are presented as a report – but using visual footage of real-life events can be a more effective way to deliver driver coaching.

  1. Share positive behaviour

In-cab monitoring systems can also be used to highlight positive behaviour. Fleet managers can acknowledge best practice by using reports to show the safest drivers. Often organisations will create a recognition scheme to reward safe drivers and further incentivise team members to increase safety levels.

  1. Spoken voice audio

Motormax AI technology can be linked with Safetymax for spoken voice audio. Safetymax makes sure critical and potentially life-saving alerts are communicated clearly to drivers with timely warnings for them to act.

AI TECHNOLOGY

Motormax offers a range of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning solutions designed to improve fleet safety and efficiency.  By investing in AI systems, fleet operators can protect teams, other road users and pedestrians. Our latest Driver Safety Monitor leverages the power of AI to continuously monitor driver behaviour.

  • Detects fatigue, smoking, distraction, using a mobile phone, seat belt not engaged.
  • AI powered solution sends timely alerts to drivers.
  • Real-time events are sent via email to fleet operators.
  • Download event data to generate driver training programmes.

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Cars on a motorway

RAC report increase in Direct Debit payments ...

Mar 13, 2023No Comments

Following a Freedom of Information Request, the RAC analysed the number of drivers having their vehicle tax Direct Debit cancelled by the DVLA after payments couldn’t be

Vector HE 19 temperature controlled trailers

apetito move toward net zer...

Wiltshire-based catering supplier apetito has taken delivery of 10

Mar 13, 2023
Volkswagen Transporter

The used vans most likely t...

The most and least reliable large vans have been

Mar 13, 2023
DAF-E-Trucks

DAF Trucks powers-up for EV...

DAF Trucks has signed-up to the EV Rally 2023;

Mar 13, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Wincanton Articulated Truck

    Wincanton issues a profit warn...

    Wincanton, a leading supply chain

    Mar 08, 20235,766 Views
    First Hydrogen Gen II_Sketch_Front

    First Hydrogen designs next ge...

    First Hydrogen has revealed new

    Mar 06, 20235,676 Views
    EV Filtration product range

    MANN & HUMMEL to educate ...

    Automechanika Birmingham, the UK’s largest

    Mar 06, 20234,230 Views

    Britain’s drug-driving crisi...

    The UK’s leading independent road

    Mar 08, 20234,014 Views
    Car showroom

    UK new car market posts sevent...

    UK new car registrations grew

    Mar 06, 20233,882 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022125,760 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202284,684 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202246,392 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202243,758 Views

    UK fuel crisis: the worst is y...

    UK drivers, fleet managers, and

    May 17, 202225,302 Views
    Recent Blogs
    Cars on a motorway

    RAC report increase in Direct ...

    Following a Freedom of Information

    Mar 13, 2023
    Vector HE 19 temperature controlled trailers

    apetito move toward net zero w...

    Wiltshire-based catering supplier apetito has

    Mar 13, 2023

    Overcome driver resistance to ...

    Research shows that the presence of

    Mar 13, 2023
    Volkswagen Transporter

    The used vans most likely to p...

    The most and least reliable

    Mar 13, 2023
    DAF-E-Trucks

    DAF Trucks powers-up for EV Ra...

    DAF Trucks has signed-up to

    Mar 13, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing