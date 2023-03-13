Overcome driver resistance to in-cab recording

Research shows that the presence of in-cab monitoring systems reduces the likelihood of serious incidents by 27%. Emerging technologies in this space are essential tools for operators in their quest to increase fleet safety and reduce incidents. But despite the obvious benefits, implementing these systems within fleets can be met with resistance from drivers. Stigma around these devices often develop out the idea that drivers are being continually watched.
Motormax are supporting fleet operators with the steps they can take to debunk misconceptions and prepare drivers for adoption of their innovative fleet safety technology.
- Involve the wider team from the start.
Resistance to change can be common, but it doesn’t have to be insurmountable. Keep team members engaged by involving them early on in the process and allow time for a thorough consultation and on-boarding phase.
- Focus on the benefits.
Just the presence of in-cab recording cameras alone improves driver behaviour and creates a safer environment for all road users – and that’s the key message to land with the team. This emerging technology is here to help keep everyone safe and it’s not about management spying or keeping track of drivers. Through appropriate training drivers will see first-hand how the features of in-cab monitoring systems can support them to perform their roles in the safest possible way.
- Reduce insurance fraud
In-cab recording cameras give drivers’ peace of mind that accurate evidence of any collision is being collected. The technology will protect drivers if false claims are made.
- Improve driver skills
The latest monitoring systems provide lots of useful insights that drivers can use to continually improve driving skills. Studies show that monitoring systems reduce speeding events and major accident rates. This technology provides operators the information and visibility to prevent accidents before they’ve already happened – keeping drivers safe and protected.
- Work towards a common goal
A sense of togetherness and working towards something makes people feel more motivated –particularly in times of change. That’s why keeping the common goal at the forefront of everyone’s minds – a safe work environment – is so important. Drivers need to understand how the technology links to the common goal, once they do, they’ll be more motivated to undergo training.
- Driver training resources
Video data and visual evidence can help in an accident investigation, but it can also be used to aid driver training and coaching. Fleet managers want to help drivers with the skills and knowledge they need to handle a multitude of situations on the road. These scenarios are presented as a report – but using visual footage of real-life events can be a more effective way to deliver driver coaching.
- Share positive behaviour
In-cab monitoring systems can also be used to highlight positive behaviour. Fleet managers can acknowledge best practice by using reports to show the safest drivers. Often organisations will create a recognition scheme to reward safe drivers and further incentivise team members to increase safety levels.
- Spoken voice audio
Motormax AI technology can be linked with Safetymax for spoken voice audio. Safetymax makes sure critical and potentially life-saving alerts are communicated clearly to drivers with timely warnings for them to act.
AI TECHNOLOGY
Motormax offers a range of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning solutions designed to improve fleet safety and efficiency. By investing in AI systems, fleet operators can protect teams, other road users and pedestrians. Our latest Driver Safety Monitor leverages the power of AI to continuously monitor driver behaviour.
- Detects fatigue, smoking, distraction, using a mobile phone, seat belt not engaged.
- AI powered solution sends timely alerts to drivers.
- Real-time events are sent via email to fleet operators.
- Download event data to generate driver training programmes.