The used vans most likely to pass – and fail – an MOT

The most and least reliable large vans have been named by Go.Compare Van Insurance. The insurance comparison site analysed official government MOT data on class 7 vehicles to uncover which vans are most likely to pass and fail an MOT.
The Volkswagen Transporter is revealed as the top-performing van, with the best MOT pass rate in the UK at 81.8%. This is much higher than typical commercial vehicles between 3,000kg and 3,500kg, which have a national average pass rate of 74.8%.
This make and model failed the least MOTs when compared to any other large van, beating the Peugeot Boxer (77.4%) and the Vauxhall Vivaro (75.6%) to first place. Two models by Volkswagen, the German manufacturer well-known for its reliable vehicles, placed in the top three.
Top five large vans with the best MOT pass rates:
- Volkswagen Transporter – 81.82%
- Peugeot Boxer – 77.41%
- Volkswagen Crafter – 75.89%
- Vauxhall Vivaro – 75.59%
- Fiat Vivaro – 74.52%
Top five large vans with the highest MOT failure rates:
- Nissan Cabstar – 33.13%
- Renault Master – 26.51%
- Vauxhall Movano – 25.61%
- Ford Transit – 25.46%
- IVECO Daily – 25.43%
Meanwhile, Go.Compare’s research also finds that the Nissan Cabstar has the highest MOT failure rate of any large van, at 33.1%. This is close to a 10% increase from the national average of 24.2% and means that one in every three of these models failed its test in the last year.
Other vehicles with poor MOT performances include the Renault Master (26.5%) and the UK’s most popular van – the Ford Transit (25.6%), which both have failure rates above the national average. Overall, large vans were found to have a higher average failure rate than cars. Just 18% of cars failed the annual test, compared to almost a quarter (24%) of class 7 vehicles.
Ryan Fulthorpe, motoring expert at Go.Compare, said: “We hope that this research will aid van drivers in their next purchase decision. Although it’s wise to think about the safety and reliability of your next vehicle, there are many factors to consider before choosing the right model for you – such as whether it will be used for your business, or just to get you from A to B.
“Make sure to also do some research into the other costs that come with owning a van before you buy. Think about its fuel type and capacity, and be sure to check its mileage and history thoroughly if you’re looking at a used model. Lastly, don’t forget to compare quotes for van insurance, so you get the best deal possible.”
The insurance comparison site’s report also reveals that more than one in three large van MOT failures are preventable. Simple issues such as broken bulbs (lamps, reflectors and electrical equipment – 21.6%), visibility (7.9%) and tyre (5.9%) defects accounted for 35.5% of failed tests, yet can be spotted by basic checks at home and fixed before a test.