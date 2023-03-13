VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Volkswagen Transporter

The used vans most likely to pass – and fail – an MOT

Monday, March 13, 2023 - 09:35
No Comments
1,794 Views
Fleet Management, General News, MOT, News, Newsletter, Top News, Used Van Market, Van News

The most and least reliable large vans have been named by Go.Compare Van Insurance. The insurance comparison site analysed official government MOT data on class 7 vehicles to uncover which vans are most likely to pass and fail an MOT.

The Volkswagen Transporter is revealed as the top-performing van, with the best MOT pass rate in the UK at 81.8%. This is much higher than typical commercial vehicles between 3,000kg and 3,500kg, which have a national average pass rate of 74.8%.

This make and model failed the least MOTs when compared to any other large van, beating the Peugeot Boxer (77.4%) and the Vauxhall Vivaro (75.6%) to first place. Two models by Volkswagen, the German manufacturer well-known for its reliable vehicles, placed in the top three.

Top five large vans with the best MOT pass rates: 

  1. Volkswagen Transporter – 81.82%
  2. Peugeot Boxer – 77.41%
  3. Volkswagen Crafter – 75.89%
  4. Vauxhall Vivaro – 75.59%
  5. Fiat Vivaro – 74.52%

Top five large vans with the highest MOT failure rates:

  1. Nissan Cabstar – 33.13%
  2. Renault Master – 26.51%
  3. Vauxhall Movano – 25.61%
  4. Ford Transit – 25.46%
  5. IVECO Daily – 25.43%
Nissan Cabstar

Nissan Cabstar

Meanwhile, Go.Compare’s research also finds that the Nissan Cabstar has the highest MOT failure rate of any large van, at 33.1%. This is close to a 10% increase from the national average of 24.2% and means that one in every three of these models failed its test in the last year.

Other vehicles with poor MOT performances include the Renault Master (26.5%) and the UK’s most popular van – the Ford Transit (25.6%), which both have failure rates above the national average. Overall, large vans were found to have a higher average failure rate than cars. Just 18% of cars failed the annual test, compared to almost a quarter (24%) of class 7 vehicles.

Ryan Fulthorpe, motoring expert at Go.Compare, said: “We hope that this research will aid van drivers in their next purchase decision. Although it’s wise to think about the safety and reliability of your next vehicle, there are many factors to consider before choosing the right model for you – such as whether it will be used for your business, or just to get you from A to B.

“Make sure to also do some research into the other costs that come with owning a van before you buy. Think about its fuel type and capacity, and be sure to check its mileage and history thoroughly if you’re looking at a used model. Lastly, don’t forget to compare quotes for van insurance, so you get the best deal possible.”

The insurance comparison site’s report also reveals that more than one in three large van MOT failures are preventable. Simple issues such as broken bulbs (lamps, reflectors and electrical equipment – 21.6%), visibility (7.9%) and tyre (5.9%) defects accounted for 35.5% of failed tests, yet can be spotted by basic checks at home and fixed before a test.

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Cars on a motorway

RAC report increase in Direct Debit payments ...

Mar 13, 2023No Comments

Following a Freedom of Information Request, the RAC analysed the number of drivers having their vehicle tax Direct Debit cancelled by the DVLA after payments couldn’t be

Vector HE 19 temperature controlled trailers

apetito move toward net zer...

Wiltshire-based catering supplier apetito has taken delivery of 10

Mar 13, 2023

Overcome driver resistance ...

Research shows that the presence of in-cab monitoring systems reduces

Mar 13, 2023
DAF-E-Trucks

DAF Trucks powers-up for EV...

DAF Trucks has signed-up to the EV Rally 2023;

Mar 13, 2023

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Wincanton Articulated Truck

    Wincanton issues a profit warn...

    Wincanton, a leading supply chain

    Mar 08, 20235,766 Views
    First Hydrogen Gen II_Sketch_Front

    First Hydrogen designs next ge...

    First Hydrogen has revealed new

    Mar 06, 20235,676 Views
    EV Filtration product range

    MANN & HUMMEL to educate ...

    Automechanika Birmingham, the UK’s largest

    Mar 06, 20234,230 Views

    Britain’s drug-driving crisi...

    The UK’s leading independent road

    Mar 08, 20234,014 Views
    Car showroom

    UK new car market posts sevent...

    UK new car registrations grew

    Mar 06, 20233,882 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 2022125,760 Views
    HGV Driver

    Why the UK is struggling with ...

    The UK economy is a

    Oct 24, 202284,684 Views

    Port strikes adding further pa...

    Europe’s overstretched supply chains are

    Sep 27, 202246,392 Views
    Self driving car

    Self-driving car crashes: who ...

    At the beginning of the

    Apr 07, 202243,758 Views

    UK fuel crisis: the worst is y...

    UK drivers, fleet managers, and

    May 17, 202225,302 Views
    Recent Blogs
    Cars on a motorway

    RAC report increase in Direct ...

    Following a Freedom of Information

    Mar 13, 2023
    Vector HE 19 temperature controlled trailers

    apetito move toward net zero w...

    Wiltshire-based catering supplier apetito has

    Mar 13, 2023

    Overcome driver resistance to ...

    Research shows that the presence of

    Mar 13, 2023
    Volkswagen Transporter

    The used vans most likely to p...

    The most and least reliable

    Mar 13, 2023
    DAF-E-Trucks

    DAF Trucks powers-up for EV Ra...

    DAF Trucks has signed-up to

    Mar 13, 2023
    EVanDieselvsElectric

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing