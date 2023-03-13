DAF Trucks powers-up for EV Rally 2023

DAF Trucks has signed-up to the EV Rally 2023; a five-day 1000+ mile driving event encompassing the UK and Ireland which will start in Cardiff before heading to London, Edinburgh, Belfast before finishing five days later in Dublin. The EV Rally takes place from the 3rd to 7th July, and will see around 50 EVs from various manufacturers, including passenger cars, motorcycles and vans taking on the challenge.
The EV Rally 2023 has been designed to demonstrate the capabilities of EVs, as well as associated charging infrastructure and several clean energy projects from stakeholders keen to showcase their low-carbon credentials. Coverage of the EV Rally 2023 will feature on popular social media platforms and via live broadcasts.
DAF Trucks is partnering for the EV Rally 2023 with Cenex, the sustainable transport research technology organisation which is working with DAF on the DfT-funded Battery Electric Truck Trial (BETT) – an 18-month fact-finding study into the efficacy of EVs in operation. The BETT includes 20 DAF LF Electric vehicles now in service with a range of public bodies including the NHS and Local Authorities. DAF is entering the EV Rally 2023 with a 19-tonne GVW DAF LF Electric seconded from the BETT.
The vehicle is equipped with a PACCAR box-body, with both the truck and body designed and manufactured in Britain at Leyland Trucks in Lancashire.
The 19-tonne GVW LF Electric is powered by an electric motor developing 250kW nominal power and nominal torque of 1,200Nm. DAF’s latest cobalt- and magnesium-free LFP batteries provide a gross energy content of 282kWh (254 kWh effective) to give the vehicle a single charge range of 280km. The EV is part of a range of fully-electric, zero-emissions trucks from the UK market-leader, and joins its larger New Generation DAF XD Electric and XF Electric stablemates – available for UK operators in 4×2 tractor and 4×2 and 6×2 rigid variants.
“This is such a great way for the low-carbon industry to come together,” said Adam Bennett, EV & Sustainability Manager at DAF Trucks, “and we’re delighted to be flying the flag for the commercial vehicle sector. And using the DAF LF Electric is not only a great way to demonstrate the range and performance of the truck, but also a fantastic opportunity to raise awareness of the Battery Electric Truck Trial which DAF is delivering in partnership with Cenex and a number of public bodies.”
Robert Evans, CEO at Cenex, said, “Cenex and DAF’s partnership on this EV Rally will showcase the recent evolutions in battery electric truck technology and really test the distribution of public charging for commercial and heavy goods vehicles.
“We also hope it will raise awareness of the research and findings from the Battery Electric Truck Trial so that fleet managers and drivers can make informed decisions in the future. The EV Rally is the ideal combination of collaboration and innovation that aligns with our mission of promoting and developing zero emission transport and infrastructure.”
Promoting findings from the Battery Electric Truck Trial
In June 2021, DAF Trucks was awarded funding under the SBRI ZE Road Freight Competition to deploy and undertake research on the performance of 20 DAF LF Electric trucks. Cenex, the non-profit research and consultancy organisation focused on low emission transport and associated energy infrastructure, partnered with DAF Trucks to lead the study aspects of the research.
A key focus of the research and study aspect was to develop a website tool to promote and educate fleet owners on electric truck adoption. This website is already helping highlight learnings from the trial to help remove barriers to adoption of electric trucks.
WHAT IS THE EV RALLY?
Put simply, the EV Rally (EVR) is a ‘demonstration’ of UK and Irish EV charging infrastructure, combined with clean and innovative vehicle technology. Sponsored by the UK’s leading leasing specialists, Lex Autolease, the idea is to demonstrate the roles that EVs can play in UK and Irish fleets….That no matter what the job, there is likely an EV available that can perform the task……Improving efficiency, saving money and, overall, helping reach net zero.
They will put approx. 50 EVs on the road, in July, and set them off from Cardiff, where they will embark on a 5-day, 1200+ mile “e-Rally” taking in the other 4 capital cities. They will take in many of the beautiful landmarks across the UK and Ireland, but most importantly, showcase the charging infrastructure at the same time.
NEW FOR ‘23… Following the successful running of electric vans in 2022, they are now upping the game once more and will feature electric motorcycles and HGVs in the Rally, showcasing all 4 vehicle classes… Another ‘first’ for the EV Rally in the fleet sector!
Following the huge social media success of the GB EV Rally, the idea is to once again showcase the event across various platforms, featuring pictures, video and LIVE broadcasts…
Each of the participating vehicles will carry branding on the bonnets and doors and the idea is that they will be driven by fleet professionals, key industry people, media and maybe even the odd celebrity or well-known face.
The EV Rally will take in EV charge points and hubs, clean energy projects and iconic landmarks, at key locations (Checkpoints – CPs), over the 5 days. Participants will stop at each CP, take a picture (proof) and share it across the various social media platforms, using pre-defined #Hashtags, etc.
By the end of the week, the EV Rally will have travelled the length of the UK & Ireland and will have completed more than 1200 Miles!