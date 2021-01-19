New information for HGV drivers travelling to Europe

Several European countries have now introduced COVID-19 testing requirements. Check before you travel to Europe to ensure you have taken necessary action.
From 00.01am on Tuesday 19 January, all hauliers travelling from the UK to the Netherlands by ferry will be required to show evidence of a negative lateral flow test. The test must be obtained within 24 hours of boarding a service departing for a Dutch port.
Getting a COVID-19 test
You can get a free test, as well as information on getting border ready, at one of 35 information and advice sites across the country.
You can also get an authorised coronavirus test from a private testing facility and your organisation may have its own arrangements.
Interim testing facilities have been set up at the Hull Port and Humberside Airport to provide additional services for hauliers bound for Hull, Immingham and Killingholme ports. Get tested before you arrive at the port to avoid delays.
Inland Border Facilities
Inland border facilities (IBFs) are UK government sites where customs and document checks can take place away from port locations.
You will only need to attend an IBF if you are travelling in and out of the UK via the Port of Dover, Eurotunnel or Holyhead and for certain goods movements or documentation.
You can check whether you need to visit an IBF on GOV.UK.
You do not need to visit an IBF if you have a Green Kent Access Permit.
Delays at Waterbrook IBF
There are currently long waiting times at Ashford Waterbrook IBF.
You are advised to use alternative sites at Ebbsfleet, North Weald (Essex), Birmingham Airport and Warrington to avoid delays.
Find your closest IBF on GOV.UK and book your space.
Driving to Kent
An HGV driver heading to Kent must have:
- a negative COVID-19 test for you and your crew up to 72 hours before crossing the border into France
- a Kent Access Permit (KAP). Each permit is valid for 24 hours.