Headline News

New information for HGV drivers travelling to Europe

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 - 07:33
No Comments
840 Views
Europe, Fleet Management, Logistics, News, Newsletter, Top News

Several European countries have now introduced COVID-19 testing requirements. Check before you travel to Europe to ensure you have taken necessary action.

EuropeFrom 00.01am on Tuesday 19 January, all hauliers travelling from the UK to the Netherlands by ferry will be required to show evidence of a negative lateral flow test. The test must be obtained within 24 hours of boarding a service departing for a Dutch port.

Getting a COVID-19 test

You can get a free test, as well as information on getting border ready, at one of 35 information and advice sites across the country.

You can also get an authorised coronavirus test from a private testing facility and your organisation may have its own arrangements.

Interim testing facilities have been set up at the Hull Port and Humberside Airport to provide additional services for hauliers bound for Hull, Immingham and Killingholme ports. Get tested before you arrive at the port to avoid delays.

Inland Border Facilities

Inland border facilities (IBFs) are UK government sites where customs and document checks can take place away from port locations. 

You will only need to attend an IBF if you are travelling in and out of the UK via the Port of Dover, Eurotunnel or Holyhead and for certain goods movements or documentation. 

You can check whether you need to visit an IBF on GOV.UK.

You do not need to visit an IBF if you have a Green Kent Access Permit. 

Delays at Waterbrook IBF

There are currently long waiting times at Ashford Waterbrook IBF.

You are advised to use alternative sites at Ebbsfleet, North Weald (Essex), Birmingham Airport and Warrington to avoid delays.

Find your closest IBF on GOV.UK  and book your space 

Driving to Kent

An HGV driver heading to Kent must have:

  • a negative COVID-19 test for you and your crew up to 72 hours before crossing the border into France
  • Kent Access Permit (KAP). Each permit is valid for 24 hours.
Tags
, , ,

Related Article

Rear end collisions

Rear end collisions down 27% in 2020

Jan 19, 2021No Comments

Rear end collisions fell by a drastic 27% last year, according to analysis by AX of its latest accident data. Although the pandemic meant the overall number of collisions

mental health

Ben launches fast-track acc...

On Blue Monday, automotive charity Ben launched fast-track access

Jan 19, 2021
Ranger MS-RT

Brawn to be Wild: The new F...

Ford has introduced an exclusive new model of the

Jan 19, 2021
Nissan

Nissan: biggest supplier of...

Nissan is the UK’s biggest supplier of battery electric

Jan 18, 2021

Leave A Comment

Newsletter Subscription

Signup With Facebook
EVISION
Compare Fleet Deals
    Most Views

    Van Drivers Must Follow HGV Ru...

    Tradespeople who use work vans

    Apr 09, 201918,846 Views
    Stott Farm

    The famous house sandwiched by...

    Every time you drive past

    Dec 20, 201918,228 Views
    company car

    Coronavirus: HMRC publishes ne...

    HMRC has issued guidance to

    May 11, 202017,796 Views

    ULEZ – the case against

    Ahead of the Mayor of

    Apr 05, 201917,448 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201817,340 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Foretrack
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing