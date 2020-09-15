Labcraft lighting solution helps coach operator to see and be seen

Greys of Ely, one of the leading coach hire operators in East Anglia, have installed an external Labcraft lighting system to their luxury coaches in order to improve safety during confined night time manoeuvres and for passengers to more easily locate their awaiting coach at busy locations during poor light or darkness.
Designed and manufactured by Labcraft in the UK, the Si6 Scenelite is designed to provide a clean, white light for a brighter, safer environment to illuminate the immediate vicinity around a vehicle and is suitable for a wide variety of applications.
Managing Director, Richard Grey, whose 70-year old family firm operates 33 modern coaches, including an 83-seat luxury double-decker, says that just a single Scenelite fitted centrally on each side at the top helps significantly when reversing in tight spaces and when passengers are embarking and leaving the coach. During pick-up at big events, he explains that drivers can simply switch on the additional lights from the cab and passengers can quickly identify their correct coach.
“Primarily this is about passenger comfort and safety,” says Richard “but also with additional light cast on the ground around the vehicle, drivers can more confidently manoeuvre at slow speeds and with less risk of minor bumps and scrapes – which avoids potential repair costs while keeping vehicle down-time to a minimum.”
The Si6 Scenelite uses high-efficiency Cree LEDs to maximise light output and produces an exceptional 2,000 lumens of bright, white light. By using six LEDs specifically angled for maximum light dispersion, the Si6 casts a sharp field of illumination down onto the adjacent area. The Si6 range is supported by Labcraft’s market leading 10-year warranty and, along with Labcraft’s complete LED lighting range, is ECE-R10 approved.
“Labcraft supplied the system to factory standard on a new Irizar coach” adds Richard, “and going forward, all new coaches will be fitted with the Si6 Scenelite during build. It’s already our default choice and now we have raised the bar regarding safety and customer service, we wouldn’t want to operate without it.”
Manufactured by Labcraft in the UK, this multi-voltage product (10-32VDC) can be used in a wide range of additional applications including the emergency services, welfare and utility vans, industrial applications and any application that requires a bright, wide spread of light.
To guard against the most severe weather conditions and pressure washing, the Si6 is manufactured from solid aluminium and tough Polycarbonate with all internal components encased within a Polyurethane compound, to give an Ingress Protection rating of IP67.
Greys of Ely provide a wide range of services and contract work for virtually any occasion or requirement, including excursions and daytrips from the Witchford, Ely and Newmarket areas to popular destinations throughout the UK.
In keeping with the company’s high standards, the company is one of the few coach hire businesses in the UK to be accredited as a Coach Marque Operator. This prestigious quality-standard award is the only universally recognised kite mark for quality in the UK coach industry and given only to those coach operators who adhere to a strict set of criteria and are regularly assessed by an independent third party.