Headline News

Fleet Management

Holt Transpot trucks

Holt Transport secures Paragon funding to expand haulage fleet

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 - 07:16
No Comments
1,068 Views
Fleet Management, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Lockerbie-based haulage company Holt Transport has secured a five-figure funding package from Paragon SME Lending to help expand its fleet.

The business has acquired a DAF tractor unit to support the company’s growth. The vehicle will be used for contract work on routes within Scotland and England.

The purchase has increased Holt Transport’s fleet size to seven trucks as the company resumes growth following the pandemic. Kevin Holt founded the business in 1998 and it currently includes twelve people, including ten drivers.

Holt said: “The addition of this vehicle is important as we win new contracts and grow our customer base. We will operate the vehicle on a day and night rota, so it’s a vital addition to our fleet.”

He added: “The team at Paragon are easy to work with and understand our business and requirements. They were able to structure the finance on flexible and attractive terms.”

The funding was arranged through Craig Owens, Paragon SME Lending Business Development Manager for Scotland. Paragon has also previously funded two trailers for the company.

Craig Owens said: “Holt Transport is a fantastic independent, family-run business that is celebrating a near quarter century in operation. The company prides itself on great customer service and I’m pleased to have been able to support its growth through the addition of this new vehicle.”

 

Tags
, ,

Related Article

Cyclist and truck

Volvo Trucks: New safety system to protect cy...

Jun 01, 2022No Comments

Volvo Trucks is introducing a new safety system to detect other road users entering the blind spot on both sides of the truck.  In busy traffic situations,

Supply Chain

Transport Select Committee ...

The logistics sector must solve its driver employment crisis

Jun 01, 2022
LEVC vans

LEVC introduces integrated ...

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) has engaged in a

May 31, 2022

eActros LongHaul to hit the...

Following the market launch of the eActros for heavy-duty

May 31, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics

    Law change set to allow newly ...

    Plans to scrap EU rules

    May 23, 20225,202 Views
    Driverless car in London

    Future of fleet mobility

    One small regulation change has

    May 23, 20225,064 Views
    Electric car on the road

    Electric Vehicle ‘out of cha...

    Potential EV owners should not

    May 23, 20224,476 Views
    Mina Chargepass at an InstaVolt charging station

    EV charging payment specialist...

    EV charging payment specialists Mina,

    May 24, 20224,284 Views

    Disaster relief charity to aid...

    A charity specialising in disaster

    May 30, 20223,342 Views
    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021243,732 Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202168,250 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202142,330 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202234,890 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202130,450 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing