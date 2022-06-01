Holt Transport secures Paragon funding to expand haulage fleet

Lockerbie-based haulage company Holt Transport has secured a five-figure funding package from Paragon SME Lending to help expand its fleet.
The business has acquired a DAF tractor unit to support the company’s growth. The vehicle will be used for contract work on routes within Scotland and England.
The purchase has increased Holt Transport’s fleet size to seven trucks as the company resumes growth following the pandemic. Kevin Holt founded the business in 1998 and it currently includes twelve people, including ten drivers.
Holt said: “The addition of this vehicle is important as we win new contracts and grow our customer base. We will operate the vehicle on a day and night rota, so it’s a vital addition to our fleet.”
He added: “The team at Paragon are easy to work with and understand our business and requirements. They were able to structure the finance on flexible and attractive terms.”
The funding was arranged through Craig Owens, Paragon SME Lending Business Development Manager for Scotland. Paragon has also previously funded two trailers for the company.
Craig Owens said: “Holt Transport is a fantastic independent, family-run business that is celebrating a near quarter century in operation. The company prides itself on great customer service and I’m pleased to have been able to support its growth through the addition of this new vehicle.”