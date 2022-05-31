LEVC introduces integrated telematics solution on all new vehicles

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) has engaged in a new partnership with the global leader in IoT and connected transportation, Geotab, providing state-of-the-art fleet management systems on its class-leading electric TX taxi and VN5 van.
LEVC Telematics feeds information from the vehicle’s on-board electronic systems through the cloud, directly to the customer’s device or desktop. This allows customers to monitor, compare and control the way their vehicles operate via the MyGeotab dashboard.
LEVC is giving 12 months complimentary access to the MyGeotab dashboard (worth £300 per vehicle per annum) with every new LEVC vehicle. After this initial period, customers can then choose whether to subscribe to the service further.
Battery state of charge, mileage trends, driver styles and vehicle utilisation levels are just a few of the data points fleet managers can access both in real-time and after the event. Customers using telematics systems can experience significant savings on energy costs, with the option to select the most cost-effective charging options, as well as being able to optimise routings and driver speeds for even greater fuel efficiency.
Once connected, the MyGeotab dashboard offers a number of tools and customisable reports designed to interpret the vehicle data and turn it into valuable insights for users to optimise utilisation, reduce unexpected downtime, and minimise charging costs. Data from Geotab can also be integrated into existing telematics dashboards from other suppliers if required.
Via Geotab Marketplace, LEVC customers can access dozens of add-on hardware and software solutions for seamless integration, meaning the solution can be tailored to suit business needs.
Since its establishment in 2000, Geotab has grown from a small family business to a global leader in fleet management solutions and vehicle tracking. It is now one of the largest telematics companies in the world, and the first to surpass more than 2 million connected vehicles built on a single, open platform.
LEVC CEO, Joerg Hoffman, said: “LEVC has been at the forefront of commercial automotive innovation for many years. The VN5 van and TX taxi are unique as they deliver both electric drive and range that our customers require to do a full day’s work, without the need to re-charge.
The introduction of LEVC Telematics, connected by Geotab, enables customers to maximise these efficiencies in their own fleets. We are extremely excited to be joining forces with Geotab, a world leader in telematics services, and we’re confident this relationship will bring even greater improvements in vehicle efficiency to our customers.”
Geotab Vice President, UK & Ireland, David Savage said: “Geotab understands that data isn’t much use without context. By focusing on analysis and visualisation, LEVC’s customers will spend less time measuring and more time improving productivity and enhancing safety.
Our integration with LEVC means their next generation of taxis and vans will be true connected vehicles, visible in MyGeotab from almost anywhere in the world. It has been great to see their commitment to meeting customer needs, as well as the safety of both driver and passenger throughout our work together, and we are excited for the future of our partnership.”
LEVC’s electric TX taxi eliminates range anxiety, minimises CO2 emissions and optimises profitability thanks to its unique eCity technology. It offers a pure electric, zero-emission range of 64 miles and is capable of a total range of up to 318 miles thanks to its innovative range-extending technology. TX is an accessible and inclusive vehicle for all passengers. Wheelchair users are able to enjoy a forward-facing position, while TX has flexible space on board for up to six occupants.
VN5 is based on the same innovative architecture and proven eCity technology as LEVC’s TX electric taxi. With a pure EV range of over 60 miles and a total flexible range of 304 miles VN5 is ideally suited to urban deliveries in zero-emission mode, as well as longer journeys outside of town. The more frugal driver could achieve a 76-mile pure EV city range, according to WLTP city methodology.
With up to 5.5m3 capacity, VN5 cargo capacity easily accommodates two Euro sized pallets and offers a gross payload of up to 830kg. It has been built with a large side-loading door (enabling a pallet to be side-loaded) and a 60/40 split door at the rear to make loading and unloading easy for the driver.