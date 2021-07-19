Headline News

HGV Drivers still waiting for promised overnight locations

Monday, July 19, 2021 - 11:10
No Comments
1,602 Views
Driver Safety, Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Top News, UK Driving Hours

More than 1,400 HGV drivers will be forced to spend the night sleeping in their cabs tonight, due to a chronic lack of safe and secure parking spaces for their vehicles, according to business group Logistics UK.

Despite government assurances over the past three years that provision of adequate locations for drivers to take their legally mandated rest breaks, including short stops and overnight stays, will be prioritised, as Elizabeth de Jong, the organisation’s policy director explains, a lack of progress means that drivers are still being forced to put themselves and their loads at risk, and new entrants to the sector are being deterred from applying.

“Whether working in a factory, retail outlet, office or at home, we all take it for granted that we have access to a toilet, handwashing facilities, a hot shower and food when we need it,” she says, “as well as somewhere safe and secure to have a rest.  Yet for many HGV drivers, these basic human rights are still a fantasy.  No one wants to see drivers forced to park up on the roadside, on industrial or retail parks or in public spaces but for many of those tasked with keeping UK plc stocked with everything it needs, there is simply no alternative – and this situation is hindering the diversification of our workforce. That is not acceptable.

“Currently, it is estimated that less than 1% of the HGV drivers working on the UK’s roads are women, but with no reassurance of safety and security when taking a legally required break, even for a couple of hours, no woman would want to put herself in a potentially risky situation.  Industry can only do so much to attract new entrants to the industry: we need government to prioritise the provision of new parking areas across the strategic roads network so that all potential employees can regard an HGV driving job as a safe and highly valued role.”

HGV Drivers The Transport Focus 2020-21 Logistics and Coach Survey found that 56% of respondents rated the availability of parking spaces for their vehicles as “fairly poor” or “very poor”, while a survey published by the Department for Transport in 2017 identified an urgent need for 1,400 safe overnight parking spaces in England.

“Government has been promising improvements in this area for a number of years, but we need these promises to be delivered,” says Ms de Jong.  “It is galling to think that the workforce which was celebrated as key workers when they ensured we were stocked with the goods and services we needed during the pandemic is not worth more.  It is almost impossible for our sector to attract new employees, particularly women, into the industry when they could be forced to take their legally mandated breaks in unsafe locations.  The industry is doing all it can to fill the current shortfall of drivers, but needs government to fulfil its promises to help. Without it, logistics cannot be expected to support the full recovery of UK plc in an effective manner.”

Tags
,

Related Article

Operation Brock

Lifting of lockdown restrictions prompts work...

Jul 19, 2021No Comments

The lifting of lockdown restrictions from Monday 19 July has triggered the next deployment of the moveable barrier system on the M20 in Kent in preparation for

20mph

Is 20mph the new 30mph?

A new survey from IAM RoadSmart suggests that support

Jul 19, 2021
Peugeot e-Expert

Octopus Energy move to Peug...

Octopus Energy has reached a deal with Peugeot to

Jul 19, 2021
Salary sacrifice

Salary sacrifice EV schemes...

Salary sacrifice EV schemes may be the perfect answer

Jul 19, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021121,920 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201944,280 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201829,004 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201827,078 Views

    The 9 Types of Speed Camera in...

    Speed cameras are a common

    Feb 18, 201925,452 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts
    Advertise here

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing .
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing