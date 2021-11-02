VodaFone
Headline News

Fleet Management

Large van being cleaned using Hydroloop

Dropless launches Hydroloop for eco-friendly HGV fleet cleaning

Tuesday, November 2, 2021 - 06:55
No Comments
966 Views
Fleet Management, General News, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

Dropless announces the launch of Hydroloop, a closed-loop and ‘contactless’ cleaning process for HGVs that utilises an eco-friendly solution and filtration system to recycle and reuse water. It is estimated that the HGV industry could potentially save at least 296 million* litres of water and £14 million** per year in driving hours that are lost travelling to and from traditional HGV wash stations.

Hydroloop’s water recycling system offers HGV fleet owners a way to save time and money and significantly decrease CO2 emissions, water wastage, chemical processing and time spent driving to and from HGV wash stations. By coming to the vehicle’s location, Hydroloop offers a convenient option that also reduces driving time for already time-poor HGV drivers.

Hydroloop’s ‘contactless’ cleaning technique uses an eco-friendly solution that gently lifts dirt, enabling fleets to be spotlessly cleaned through rinsing alone – guaranteeing a thorough, eco-friendly clean without the risk of abrasive marks being left on the vehicle. Combined with a bespoke closed-loop water filtration system, Hydroloop filters dirty water collected in a ‘reclaim mat’ and recycles it for immediate reuse.

Designed with fleet owners and managers in mind, Hydroloop is a mobile service which allows companies to easily manage the care and cleanliness of their vehicles. Hydroloop vans are fully equipped with everything needed to deliver HGV cleaning at a location of choice. Due to its closed loop system the Dropless team can be totally self-sufficient, removing the need for on-site power, water or drainage.

Mike Grindy, Founder of Dropless, said: “With the entire haulage industry looking for ways to make transportation lower carbon in order to help achieve net zero targets, Hydroloop promises a fast, eco-friendly and practical alternative to traditional HGV washing. Added together, the time spent travelling to, and waiting around at static wash stations is a massive money and time waster, not to mention the huge volumes of water wasted. Our closed loop, mobile system means we can get vehicles cleaned and back on the road more quickly and efficiently, whilst helping HGV fleet owners to reduce their carbon emissions.”

*Potential water saving calculation: There are 493,600 commercial vehicles over 3.5-tonnes registered in the UK. A conservative estimate of each vehicle being cleaned once every six months = 987,200 cleans per year or 296 million litres of water (https://www.hgvalliance.com/Haulage-Facts).

**Potential fleet saving calculation: The average travel time to a fixed-location HGV wash station is 40 minutes, with queuing and cleaning taking approximately 20 minutes = 60 minutes in total. Based on an average HGV salary of £32,500 per year (https://www.totaljobs.com/salary-checker/average-hgv-drivers-salary), contracted to 45 hours per week, this works out at £13.89 per hour, or £13,712,208 for 987,200 washes per year. This cost calculation doesn’t account for lost revenue, fuel or downtime of HGVs, or additional salary costs of lorry drivers or technical engineers.

Tags
, , ,
VodaFone

Related Article

M3 Motorway

AA reaction to Transport Committee report on ...

Nov 02, 2021No Comments

Today, the Transport Committee calls on the Department for Transport and National Highways to: Retrofit emergency refuge areas to existing all-lane running Smart Motorways to make them

Parked HGVs ariel view

5 ways to upskill your driv...

Upskilling your drivers is important for numerous reasons. Road

Nov 02, 2021
Waitrose electric delivery van

Waitrose to take wireless c...

Waitrose is to become the first supermarket in the

Nov 02, 2021
Motorway traffic

Ebbon Group acquire DriverC...

Ebbon Group, the Oxford-based automotive technology provider, has acquired

Nov 01, 2021

Leave A Comment

    Most Views
    supply chain

    UK supply chain faces collapse...

    Speaking to the BBC, Richard

    Jul 28, 2021224,634 Views
    IR35

    The logistics of the new IR35 ...

    A common misconception about the

    Mar 29, 2021137,166 Views

    The Pros and Cons of Ethanol F...

    Recently, The All-Party Parliamentary Group

    Jul 17, 201981,426 Views

    The Motor Ombudsman urges car ...

    The festive season is a

    Dec 04, 201843,524 Views

    Wow! How did he manage that?

    Aug 30, 201841,292 Views
    Hot Topics
    No Posts

    Location

    Rivington Business Centre

    Park Hall, Park Hall Road

    Charnock Richard, PR7 5LP

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing