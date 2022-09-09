Headline News

Advertorial

Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II

Friday, September 9, 2022 - 08:01
No Comments
2,022 Views
Advertorial, News, Newsletter, Secondary News

It is with great sadness that all of us at Fleetpoint learnt of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth’s death.

Born in April 1926, she became Queen Regnant in February 1952 and later held her Coronation on the 2nd June 1953.

Her Majesty reigned for a total of 70 years and 214 days – the longest reign of any British monarch and has been a steadfast central character through the many ups and downs of British life.

During her reign she had 15 prime ministers, offering the post to Liz Truss just a couple of days ago.

She saw public service as her prime duty and the central core of her life. During the Second World War, she and her sister, Princess Margaret would go into London after the bombing raids offering support and comfort for those whose lives had just been affected by the destruction. Her Majesty also joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service where she trained as a mechanic and drove ambulances.

Her husband of 74 years, Prince Phillip, passed away in 2021 with Prince, now King Charles III picking up more of her duties.

We at Fleetpoint would like to add our thanks for her service to this nation and the wider commonwealth. She was, quite rightly, held in great affection by many in this country and will sadly missed.

Rest in peace, your Majesty

Tags

Related Article

Young drivers are concerned at cost of EVs

Sep 09, 2022No Comments

A new study into EV adoption in the UK, published today on World EV Day by a consortium of the UK’s leading automotive experts, has revealed that despite the

Ford e-Transit Custom

Ford Pro launches all-new T...

Ford Pro today introduced the van small businesses across

Sep 09, 2022
Bradshaw Electric Vehicles

Bradshaw to exhibit range o...

Leading industrial electric vehicle manufacturer Bradshaw Electric Vehicles is

Sep 09, 2022

Six ways to protect your el...

Automotive experts at Leasing Options are warning UK drivers

Sep 09, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    Damian Penney

    Damian Penney

    Damian Penney, Vice President Europe,

    Sep 05, 20229,108 Views
    Supply chain image

    How businesses can build suppl...

    From the rise in ecommerce,

    Sep 05, 20224,716 Views
    Yodel van in urban setting

    Yodel partners with Trimble Ma...

    Yodel is one of the

    Sep 01, 20224,428 Views

    CDS is here – and this time,...

    With a global pandemic, chaos

    Sep 05, 20224,206 Views

    New campaign to boost recruitm...

    National Highways is supporting a

    Sep 05, 20223,978 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202173,920 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202148,912 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202244,976 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202139,414 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202233,372 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing