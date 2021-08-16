Headline News

Quartix enhances integrated dashcam with latest camera tech

Monday, August 16, 2021 - 12:02
The company first partnered with vehicle camera provider Fleet Focus in January 2020, marking the first tracking software integration and a new AI camera. This new launch progresses the technology and makes the new Fleet Focus API-based MyFleetLive camera range available as part of the Quartix tracking platform.

The latest tie-up also provides fleets with immediate HD1080p event footage as well as the ability to recall any historic footage remotely from the device either via a map or the built-in timeline function.

AI technology ensures customers are notified via video about critical events, which are reviewed and categorised within the Quartix platform.

Quartix said the solution is ideal for fleets looking for the added protection combined with the rich tracking reports already provided.

Graham Plummer, sales director, Fleet Focus, said: “The MyFleetLive system demonstrates a significant upgrade on our previous integration and other counterpart systems available to the commercial fleet sector. “Our latest hardware offers significantly greater historic driving footage. This ensures our customers can have faith that all critical events will be readily and easily accessible within the Quartix platform.”

Laura Seffino, chief technology officer at Quartix, added: “We are very pleased to launch this upgraded vehicle camera integration with our partners Fleet Focus and look forward to continuing our work together, adding further features into this integration.”

source: FleetWorld

