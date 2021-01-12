PRIM works closely with organisations to recognise them for their commitment to reducing road risk across their fleet. Uniquely, they award organisations of all fleet types and sizes, who are focusing on reducing road risk though proactive risk management. Organisations enter the accreditation at Bronze level and are awarded higher levels accordingly, with Platinum being the highest level of achievement.
One of the perks of becoming a PRIM – Fleet Standards member, is gaining access to a comprehensive range of vetted and approved Suppliers. All suppliers approved by PRIM are carefully selected to enhance a client’s business and assist their risk management programme.
S&G Response has been appointed as the nominated supplier for their accident management and repairs service.
For over a decade S&G Response have been helping customers to get back on the road as quickly as possible following an accident. As an established and trusted provider of end-to-end motor claims solutions they pride themselves on the delivery of a nationwide repair capability and innovative product suite. The 120 strong market-leading team is operating remotely during the Covid-19 pandemic with no impact to service quality, processing over 120,000 claims a year for all vehicle types for clients across the broker, insurer, commercial fleet, intermediary and vehicle manufacturing sectors.
They have created an entrepreneurial and dynamic environment; their Board and Management team are studiously focused on delivering growth in the long-term by continually investing in their people, culture and infrastructure in the short-term. They have an established clear purpose and vision to strategically deliver growth ambitions in the next 3 years.
Paul Wilkinson, Business Development Manager at S&G Response, commented “We are delighted to be partnering with PRIM as their nominated supplier of first class accident management and repair solutions. At S&G Response, we aim to leave a positive and lasting impact on our customers. Particularly in a time where keeping HGVs and LCVs road legal is business critical for many, due to a national shortage of vans and a surplus in the number of deliveries that has transposed from the macro environmental changes that Covid-19 and the national lockdowns have brought with them. We appreciate that PRIM is proactive in managing risk, just as we are proactive in providing a hassle free customer journey, ensuring customers and their goods are promptly back on the road after an accident. Looking to the future, we are thrilled to be working with a like-minded business to better serve the fleet industry.”
For more information on how you could benefit from working with PRIM Fleet Standards, or to obtain recognition for your organisation, go to www.primfleetstandards.co.uk or email team@primfleetstandards.co.uk