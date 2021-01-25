Headline News

PRIM – Fleet Standards appoints a new road safety supplier – Motormax

Monday, January 25, 2021 - 08:31
PRIM works closely with organisations to recognise them for their commitment to reducing road risk across their fleet. Uniquely, they award organisations of all fleet types and sizes, who are focusing on reducing road risk though proactive risk management and compliancy safety measures. Organisations enter the accreditation at Bronze level and are awarded higher levels accordingly, with Platinum being the highest level of achievement.

One of the perks of becoming a PRIM – Fleet Standards member, is gaining access to a comprehensive range of vetted and approved Suppliers. All suppliers approved by PRIM are carefully selected to enhance a client’s business and assist their risk management programme.

Motormax has been appointed as the nominated supplier for the supply of electronic safety and compliance equipment.

Established in 2010, Motormax supplies electronic safety and compliance equipment to UK fleets including camera and Digital Video Recorder technology, always aiming to provide a mix of high-quality products and competitive pricing. The company has seen rapid growth through projects, partnerships and tenders. During the COVID pandemic, demand for their products and services has risen again due to Motormax being heavily involved with home delivery fleets. Motormax products and services are used by a variety of fleet operators both large and small, in numerous sectors to create a safer environment. Motormax have an experienced, trusted team of engineers who operate throughout the UK and Ireland supporting our clients.

Motormax offer regulatory and bespoke solutions for compliance requirements. Developing new product lines in-house from sketch concept, to CAD prototype and rendering, through to production-ready files for manufacture. Innovative product development by Motormax has seen them design bespoke safety systems for home delivery vehicles in the UK, combining sensors and cameras with in-cab audio and screen interactive warnings which alert the driver of surrounding obstacles and vulnerable road users. Depending on client requirements, they provide plug and play wiring systems which significantly reduce installation time and help improve quality.

“Motormax use technology and design to create a safer working environment for fleet operators”

For more information on how you could benefit from working with PRIM Fleet Standards, or to obtain recognition for your organisation, go to www.primfleetstandards.co.uk or email team@primfleetstandards.co.uk

 

