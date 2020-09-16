Headline News

Ford Credit give commercial vehicle customers more choices to finance their van

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - 07:34
Ford Credit, the financing arm of Ford Motor Company, has introduced Ford Options and Ford Options Cashplan to give commercial vehicle purchasers another route to buy and finance a new Ford van.

Ford CreditFord Options is available to both private individuals and business users, with customers choosing their deposit amount, loan length and annual mileage.

“Ford Options allows customers to drive a new Ford with a tailor-made financing package that suits their needs,” said Louise Clunie, lease and CV manager, Ford Credit Britain. “This type of flexible product has been the most popular finance plan for Ford passenger vehicles in the U.K. for more than 25 years, and we are delighted to now make it available across our award-winning commercial vehicle range too.”

Ford Options is a hire purchase agreement with three options at the end of contract: to renew, retain or return the vehicle. Customers pay a deposit of their choosing (to a maximum of 35 percent of the vehicle cost), followed by monthly payments over the length of the financing agreement. This can be for 24, 36 or 48 months, with an optional final payment due at the end.

Alternatively, Ford Options Cashplan adds interest and fees to the balance of the finance, to be paid as an advance payment rather than monthly payments, also with an optional final payment due at the end of the agreement.

“The majority of our business customers currently finance their Ford vehicles on traditional loan agreements. Ford Options goes further by offering customers ownership, a planned and controlled change cycle, and choice at the end of the contract. We can tailor their finance package to meet their acquisition needs, wants and desires, making Ford Options a more affordable option for many customers,” said Clunie.

