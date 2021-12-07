VodaFone
Stuart Walker

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 - 09:48
Stuart joined Airlabs in 2020 from European transport operator Arriva as the Head of Product Marketing with a focus on delivering in-vehicle clean air solutions that help make transport cleaner, safer, and more attractive to use. for passengers and operational staff alike.

Qualified as a Civil Engineer, Stuart first became involved in consumer technology at Orange in the mid 90’s with a career that has moved through Logica CMG to Motorola, digital design agencies and back to Motorola again where he was responsible for the delivery of 3G & 4G, high end mobile devices and supporting technologies. The Guardian, RightMove and MyRegus smartphone applications were delivered by teams led by Stuart, who has a real passion for ensuring that technology has direct relevance for its users, and exceeds their expectations in design, usability and personalisation. Most recently at Arriva Stuart was responsible for the evolution and delivery of Arriva’s commercial and digital platforms for buses.

A cleaner, smarter solution to driver shortages

