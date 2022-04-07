Sergio Matteo Savaresi

Headline News

Sergio M. Savaresi received the M.Sc. in Electrical Engineering (Politecnico di Milano, 1992), the Ph.D. in Systems and Control Engineering (Politecnico di Milano, 1996), and the M.Sc. in Applied Mathematics (Catholic University, Brescia, 2000). After the Ph.D. he worked as management consultant at McKinsey & Co, Milan Office.

He is Full Professor in Automatic Control at Politecnico di Milano since 2006 . He is also Deputy Director and Chair of the Systems & Control Section of Department of Electronics, Computer Sciences and Bioengineering (DEIB), Politecnico di Milano.

He is author of more than 500 scientific publications. His main interests are in the areas of vehicles control, automotive systems, data analysis and system identification, non-linear control theory, and control applications, with special focus on smart mobility.

He has been manager and technical leader of more than 400 research projects in cooperation with private companies. He is co-founder of 8 high-tech startup companies.

Self-driving car crashes: who should be held responsible?

