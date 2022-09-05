Martin Meacock

Martin is responsible for Descartes’ Customs Compliance & Global Security Filing solutions, working closely with all stakeholders to deliver solutions to the complex world of cross border trade.

Martin has years of experience in international trade / customs and regulatory compliance having worked for over 10 years in UK Customs before joining an international trade consultancy firm and becoming technical director developing e-Customs software solutions in the UK.

He is currently working mainly on multiple EU UCC projects with legal changes across the EU as well as the UK’s CDS project and the ICS2 EU Safety & Security filing programme.

