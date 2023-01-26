Mark Coates, International Director of Public Policy and Advocacy, Bentley Systems

As a senior business leader with more than 30 years’ experience, Mark works with Governmental, financial, legal and leading sector organisations to consult on digital transformation strategies in the construction and infrastructure industry. Marks’ motivation comes from finding ways we can do things better, and uses this to advise policymakers and business leaders on delivering higher quality and more sustainable infrastructure projects on time and within budget.

Contributing Posts:

