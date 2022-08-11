Marc Preedy, Managing Director, Truck Replacement Sales, Europe at Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company.

Marc is an experienced International Managing Director with a demonstrated history of working in the automotive industry. Starting at Goodyear in 2011, Marc has built up a wealth of experience in developing talent and teams multi-nationally, as well as aligning local and regional market strategies.

He is widely regarded as an expert in Goodyear’s Retread business, which plays a vital role in long term sustainability.

Formerly, Marc was the director of Commercial PBU UK & Ireland at Goodyear for five years. Before that, Marc held a series of industry-specific positions at Goodyear.

