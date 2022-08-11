Headline News

Marc Preedy

Thursday, August 11, 2022 - 08:07
No Comments
324 Views
Expert Bio

Marc Preedy, Managing Director, Truck Replacement Sales, Europe at Goodyear Tyre & Rubber Company.

Marc is an experienced International Managing Director with a demonstrated history of working in the automotive industry. Starting at Goodyear in 2011, Marc has built up a wealth of experience in developing talent and teams multi-nationally, as well as aligning local and regional market strategies.

He is widely regarded as an expert in Goodyear’s Retread business, which plays a vital role in long term sustainability.

Formerly, Marc was the director of Commercial PBU UK & Ireland at Goodyear for five years. Before that, Marc held a series of industry-specific positions at Goodyear.

Contributing Posts:

Refurbishment vs replacement: Which should fleets choose?

Tags
,

Related Article

Jasper Konings

Jasper Konings

Aug 04, 2022No Comments

Jasper is the Business Unit Manager of eTrucks at Heliox. He has a range of experience in the automotive industry, streamlining business development at a number of

Paul Hollick

Paul Hollick, Managing Director at Lightfoot, and Chairman of the

Aug 03, 2022

David Haverbeke

David Haverbeke is an energy and infrastructure lawyer based

Jul 13, 2022

Peter O’Driscoll

Peter is the UK Managing Director at RingGo, which

Jul 05, 2022

Leave A Comment

    Hot Topics
    HGV driver training

    Government extends funding for...

    Government funding to train HGV

    Aug 08, 20224,374 Views
    Tevva Hydrogen Electric truck

    UK’s first hydrogen-electric...

    Alternative fuel experts at Luxfer

    Aug 03, 20223,306 Views
    Gary Owen

    New FORS Champion Portakabin d...

    Leading modular building manufacturer, Portkabin,

    Aug 08, 20223,216 Views

    M53 closure to help construct ...

    National Highways is paving the

    Aug 09, 20223,066 Views
    MG4

    MG Motor UK announces specific...

    MG is announcing more specifications

    Aug 09, 20223,060 Views
    Most Views
    HGV driver

    Haulier left ‘baffled...

    The DVSA insisted a list of operators

    Nov 22, 202172,042 Views
    A row of Maratime trucks

    The importance of camera syste...

    Over the past few years

    Nov 26, 202146,512 Views
    Lorry queue on motorway outside Calais

    New border rules trigger long ...

    Lorries bringing goods into Britain

    Jan 18, 202241,892 Views
    Advanced Supply Chain Group lorry

    HGV test changes need caps on ...

    Planned changes to lorry tests

    Nov 10, 202136,918 Views
    Ryder Trucks

    Ryder proposes exit from UK op...

    Contract hire and rental firm

    Feb 17, 202228,998 Views

    Connect

    Location

    Strawberry Fields Digital Hub,
    Euxton Lane, Chorley, PR7 1PS

    Tel: 01772 585111

    Copyright © 2022 All Rights Reserved – XL Marketing Grp Ltd
    Vehicle Data Powered by CVD & IDS. Websites developed and supported by XL Marketing